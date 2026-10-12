Why Are Nasdaq Futures Rising Premarket? MU, IREN, SLS, NIO, ASTS, WFF Stocks In Focus



The third-quarter earnings season begins this week, with JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo among the major banks reporting Tuesday, while ASML and TSMC put the AI trade to the test.

Oil prices eased after President Donald Trump announced a Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire, though crude remained above $100 a barrel amid ongoing Middle East tensions. Traders will also watch September CPI and PPI data, along with retail sales and Federal Reserve commentary this week, for clues on the rate trajectory.

U.S. stock futures were higher early Monday as investors geared up for the official start of the third-quarter earnings season, with major U.S. banks reporting and tech reports from ASML and TSMC this week.

As of 4:00 a.m. ET, Nasdaq, S & P 500, Dow and Russell 2000 futures gained 0.2%. The modest gains followed a strong week on Wall Street, with the S & P 500 and Nasdaq hitting record highs.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 Index, and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, has moved to 'bullish' from 'extremely bullish' last week.

Oil prices dipped after President Donald Trump declared an immediate“energy ceasefire” between Russia and Ukraine, though crude remained above $100 a barrel amid escalating Middle East tensions following a Houthi strike on Riyadh's airport over the weekend.

U.S. Treasury markets are closed on Monday for Columbus Day, even as U.S. stock markets remain open.

The Week Ahead

The Q3 reporting period begins this week with major financial institutions including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) reporting on Tuesday, followed by Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS) and other major financial companies on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, September's Consumer Price Index is due on Wednesday, followed by Producer Price Index data and retail sales on Thursday. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is scheduled to speak on Thursday at the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group.

The Tech Radar

Micron Technology (MU), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSM): Shares dipped 1% in early premarket trade as China's ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) reportedly advanced work on next-generation DRAM technology. TSM will also report earnings later this week, with investors watching for commentary on AI demand.

Separately, Elon Musk's plans for Terafab, a proposed chipmaking initiative tied to Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX (SPCX), have brought the semiconductor supply chain back into focus. Reports indicate TSMC is considering a role in the Texas project, and Intel is also advancing its involvement. Over the weekend, Musk unveiled plans for Terafab, aiming to iterate rapidly on 10 internal chip designs per year.

Apple (AAPL)is on the watchlist ahead of developments around its smart-home strategy.

Iren (IREN):Shares rose 5% in early premarket trade following reports that Anthropic signed a multiyear data center cloud deal with the company.

Amazon (AMZN):Shares inch higher in early premarket trading after reports indicate the company is in talks to acquire AI startup Decart for around $7 billion to enhance its use of custom Trainium chips.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR): Hovering near record highs as retail bulls embrace recent Wall Street upgrades despite its CTO dismissing reports regarding software usage in foreign strikes.

Trending Stocks

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS): Shares trending higher in early premarket following news that its BlueBird 14–16 satellites arrived at Cape Canaveral for launch, alongside FCC clearance for 900-MHz testing.

Rocket Lab (RKLB): NASA's chief has reportedly warned that the lunar race with China is very 'close', with analysts highlighting expanding commercial opportunities for its Neutron rocket.

Chinese Electric Vehicle Makers (NIO, BYD, XPEV): Watching EU regulatory updates as reports suggest a 350,000-vehicle annual cap on Chinese hybrid imports starting December 1. XPEV is also on the retail radar after executives said its advanced driver-assistance software can adapt to European roads with minimal additional AI training data.

Sellas Life Sciences (SLS): Shares rose in early premarket trade after retail traders speculated that a massive booth reserved for the upcoming ASH conference points toward potential M & A or partnership talks.

Fannie Mae (FNMA), Freddie Mac (FMCC):In his latest Substack note, Michael Burry revealed that he has swapped common shares for preferred stock to manage dilution risks.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI): Shares remained in focus after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered its price target to $15 from $16 and maintained an Underperform rating.

WF Holding (WFF):Pulling back after a massive speculative rally of over 450% on Friday.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Boost Run (BRUN), Rivian (RIVN), Starbucks (SBUX), and Chipotle (CMG).

What Else To Watch On Monday

On the economic front, traders will tune in for Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack's speech today at 12:10 pm ET, ahead of key inflation data (September CPI on Wednesday and PPI on Thursday) and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's speech later in the week.

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