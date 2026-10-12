Five-Time Winners India Look To Add Sixth Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Title In Punjab

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Five titles in eight editions have established India as the most successful team in the men's Asian Champions Trophy, with the defending champions now set to pursue a sixth crown when the 2026 tournament takes place in Punjab from October 27 to November 5.

The ninth edition of the Asian Champions Trophy will be held in Jalandhar and Mohali, with India aiming to extend their dominance after successfully defending their Asian Games gold medal earlier this year.

Since winning the inaugural edition in 2011, India have lifted the continental title through different circumstances, including a shootout victory, a narrow final win, a shared championship and a comeback against Malaysia on home soil.

India's first triumph came in Ordos, China, in 2011, when they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 4-2 in a shootout after the final ended goalless in regulation time. The victory made India the first champions of the tournament, which featured six teams.

Five years later, India claimed their second title in Kuantan, Malaysia, beating Pakistan 3-2 in the 2016 final. Rupinder Pal Singh, Affan Yousuf and Nikkin Thimmaiah scored for India as they secured another championship against their traditional rivals.

The 2018 edition in Muscat, Oman, produced a different outcome. India and Pakistan reached the final, but persistent rain prevented the match from being completed, resulting in the two sides being declared joint winners. The shared title took India's tally to three.

India returned to the summit in 2023 when Chennai hosted the tournament for the first time. The hosts faced Malaysia in the final and recovered from a 1-3 half-time deficit to register a 4-3 victory at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.

Harmanpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored in the final 16 minutes to complete the comeback, securing India's fourth title and making them the competition's most successful team outright.

A year later, India extended their record in Hulunbuir, China, where they faced the hosts in the 2024 final. Jugraj Singh scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory at the Moqi Hockey Training Base, helping India defend their crown and claim their fifth championship.

With five titles to their name, India will enter the 2026 competition seeking to maintain their position at the top of the tournament's honours list. Playing in front of home supporters in Punjab will provide another opportunity for the team to add to a record built over more than a decade of continental competition.