EU Commission President Backs Ukraine’s Call for Energy Ceasefire
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed support on Sunday for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposal for a ceasefire aimed at protecting global food supplies and energy infrastructure in both Ukraine and Russia.
“Fully supported the call of President Zelenskyy for a ceasefire that would protect global food supplies and energy infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia,” she wrote on X following a telephone conversation with Zelenskyy.
Von der Leyen also reaffirmed the European Union’s support for Kyiv, noting that Ukraine’s financial requirements for the coming year would be addressed during this week’s European Council meeting.
“This week, the EU will also provide further funding for drones and missiles. To strengthen Ukraine’s defences and protect its skies,” von der Leyen added.
Her comments followed an announcement by US President Donald Trump on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to immediately stop attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure.
“Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!” Trump said.
Zelenskyy subsequently responded to the announcement in comments to Axios, saying: “The ceasefire announcement was news for me. But if Russians agree to an energy ceasefire Ukraine will agree. If President Trump negotiated it with Putin - please tell us when the ceasefire begins - we are ready and we will accept it.”
The statements highlighted ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a halt to attacks on energy facilities, which have remained a significant concern for both countries during the conflict.
“Fully supported the call of President Zelenskyy for a ceasefire that would protect global food supplies and energy infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia,” she wrote on X following a telephone conversation with Zelenskyy.
Von der Leyen also reaffirmed the European Union’s support for Kyiv, noting that Ukraine’s financial requirements for the coming year would be addressed during this week’s European Council meeting.
“This week, the EU will also provide further funding for drones and missiles. To strengthen Ukraine’s defences and protect its skies,” von der Leyen added.
Her comments followed an announcement by US President Donald Trump on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to immediately stop attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure.
“Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!” Trump said.
Zelenskyy subsequently responded to the announcement in comments to Axios, saying: “The ceasefire announcement was news for me. But if Russians agree to an energy ceasefire Ukraine will agree. If President Trump negotiated it with Putin - please tell us when the ceasefire begins - we are ready and we will accept it.”
The statements highlighted ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a halt to attacks on energy facilities, which have remained a significant concern for both countries during the conflict.
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