UK Prime Minister Claims Russia Interferes in Brexit Referendum
(MENAFN) UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has accused Russia of interfering in the 2016 referendum on the country’s departure from the European Union, according to reports.
"I asked the question coming to Downing Street: well, was there interference in the 2016 referendum from Russia? I've had the clear answer that yes, there was," Burnham said during an appearance on The Rest Is Politics podcast.
However, Burnham did not identify the source of the assessment, provide evidence to support the allegation or clarify whether the alleged interference affected the referendum’s outcome.
He emphasized the importance of greater transparency about efforts by hostile foreign governments to influence British political affairs, arguing that the public should be better informed about such activities.
"These things are important now to put clearly on the record and I believe help voters in Germany and France understand that some of this politics is instigated via our enemies, namely Russia," Burnham said.
The prime minister acknowledged that the government had not done enough to explain to the public the scale of foreign attempts to undermine the country’s political process.
Burnham also revealed that he had raised concerns about the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin earlier in the week.
According to Burnham, Merz also expressed concern about the party’s alleged connections to Russia.
"I asked the question coming to Downing Street: well, was there interference in the 2016 referendum from Russia? I've had the clear answer that yes, there was," Burnham said during an appearance on The Rest Is Politics podcast.
However, Burnham did not identify the source of the assessment, provide evidence to support the allegation or clarify whether the alleged interference affected the referendum’s outcome.
He emphasized the importance of greater transparency about efforts by hostile foreign governments to influence British political affairs, arguing that the public should be better informed about such activities.
"These things are important now to put clearly on the record and I believe help voters in Germany and France understand that some of this politics is instigated via our enemies, namely Russia," Burnham said.
The prime minister acknowledged that the government had not done enough to explain to the public the scale of foreign attempts to undermine the country’s political process.
Burnham also revealed that he had raised concerns about the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin earlier in the week.
According to Burnham, Merz also expressed concern about the party’s alleged connections to Russia.
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