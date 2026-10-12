Iran Rejects US Response on Conditions for Reopening Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran has described Washington’s response to its seven conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz as "insufficient," according to a senior Iranian official.
Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said the United States had agreed to some of Tehran’s demands, while several other points remained unresolved or unclear.
Rezaei stated that Washington had contacted Tehran through three intermediaries over the past two months: Pakistan, Qatar and Iraq. According to him, the US used these channels to ask Iran to present its proposals.
He said Tehran submitted seven conditions to Washington approximately two weeks ago, making clear that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed to the United States and negotiations would not proceed until the demands were fulfilled.
Rezaei added that Iran was no longer preparing a response to Washington because the US had already delivered its position, which Tehran deemed "insufficient."
"They must clarify the issues that remain ambiguous to us," he said.
The report did not disclose the full list of Iran’s seven conditions or identify which demands Washington had agreed to accept.
Rezaei also argued that security across the Gulf could not be ensured without Iran overseeing the Strait of Hormuz. He characterized control of the strategic waterway as an "immense source of national wealth and a major national asset."
Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said the United States had agreed to some of Tehran’s demands, while several other points remained unresolved or unclear.
Rezaei stated that Washington had contacted Tehran through three intermediaries over the past two months: Pakistan, Qatar and Iraq. According to him, the US used these channels to ask Iran to present its proposals.
He said Tehran submitted seven conditions to Washington approximately two weeks ago, making clear that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed to the United States and negotiations would not proceed until the demands were fulfilled.
Rezaei added that Iran was no longer preparing a response to Washington because the US had already delivered its position, which Tehran deemed "insufficient."
"They must clarify the issues that remain ambiguous to us," he said.
The report did not disclose the full list of Iran’s seven conditions or identify which demands Washington had agreed to accept.
Rezaei also argued that security across the Gulf could not be ensured without Iran overseeing the Strait of Hormuz. He characterized control of the strategic waterway as an "immense source of national wealth and a major national asset."
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