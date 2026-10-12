Riyadh Airport Attack Death Toll Reaches Thirteen After Indian National Dies
(MENAFN) The death toll from Saturday’s Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, has increased to 13 after an Indian national died from injuries sustained in the incident on Sunday, according to the Indian Embassy.
In a statement published on Facebook, the embassy confirmed that an Indian citizen wounded in the October 10 attack "has unfortunately lost his life today."
The diplomatic mission extended its condolences to the victim’s family and said it remained in contact with them following his death.
The embassy also pledged to provide the necessary assistance to facilitate the swift repatriation of the deceased’s remains to India.
Saudi authorities had previously reported that the airport attack killed 12 people and left 309 others injured. The latest death brings the reported fatalities to 13 as officials continue to address the consequences of the incident.
In a statement published on Facebook, the embassy confirmed that an Indian citizen wounded in the October 10 attack "has unfortunately lost his life today."
The diplomatic mission extended its condolences to the victim’s family and said it remained in contact with them following his death.
The embassy also pledged to provide the necessary assistance to facilitate the swift repatriation of the deceased’s remains to India.
Saudi authorities had previously reported that the airport attack killed 12 people and left 309 others injured. The latest death brings the reported fatalities to 13 as officials continue to address the consequences of the incident.
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