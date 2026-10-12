Attack at Riyadh Airport Causes Injuries, Sparks Fire
(MENAFN) An attack on King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, left several people injured on Sunday afternoon, according to the country’s General Authority of Civil Aviation.
The aviation authority said it was working with the relevant agencies to evaluate the damage and verify the safety of airport facilities following the incident.
Officials did not disclose how many people had been injured or provide details about the seriousness of their conditions.
Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition reported that an unidentified projectile had struck Terminal Four at the airport, triggering a fire inside the facility.
The coalition added that the relevant authorities were responding to the blaze, while the aviation authority continued assessing the impact of the attack and checking the condition of the airport’s infrastructure.
The aviation authority said it was working with the relevant agencies to evaluate the damage and verify the safety of airport facilities following the incident.
Officials did not disclose how many people had been injured or provide details about the seriousness of their conditions.
Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition reported that an unidentified projectile had struck Terminal Four at the airport, triggering a fire inside the facility.
The coalition added that the relevant authorities were responding to the blaze, while the aviation authority continued assessing the impact of the attack and checking the condition of the airport’s infrastructure.
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