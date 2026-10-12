UAE Strongly Condemns Houthi Attacks On King Khalid International Airport In Riyadh

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the continued attacks by the Houthis on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The most recent attacks, on Saturday and Sunday, killed at least 14 people and injured hundreds. The Houthis have claimed the attacks on the Riyadh airport, and also on an airport in Dammam.

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In a statement, UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said called these attacks a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

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The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding Saudi Arabia's security and stability. It also expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Saudi's civil aviation authority has extended the suspension of operations at the airport after the attacks. International airlines, including flydubai and Etihad, have cancelled flights to and from Riyadh. A flydubai spokesperson said flights to Abha, Dammam and Riyadh had been cancelled up to and including October 14.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways also extended flight cancellations between Abu Dhabi and three major Saudi cities - Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh - for October 12 and 13.

UAE strongly condemns deadly Houthi attack on King Khalid Airport in Riyadh UAE condemns Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport, Saudia aircraft UAE strongly condemns Houthi attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia

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