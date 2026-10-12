UAE Approves Budget Of Over Dh290 Billion For 2027 To 2029
Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as Ruler of Dubai, said that the priorities of the government remain unchanged: education, health, housing, social services, quality of life and stability of citizens.Recommended For You
The 2027 budget specifically has been approved as Dh90.1 billion.
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The 2027 federal budget has been broken down as follows:
- Dh34.6 billion allocated to social development and pensions (38.4 per cent)
Dh29.1 billion allocated to government affairs (32.3 per cent)Dh5.6 billion allocated to financial assets and investments (6.2 per cent)
Dh17.8 billion allocated to federal expenses (19.7 per cent)Dh3 billion allocated to infrastructure and economic resources (3.4 per cent)
Last year, Sheikh Mohammed announced Dubai's largest budget cycle in history, for the years 2026 to 2028, which listed total expenditures of Dh302.7 billion, and total revenues of Dh329.2 billion, with an operating surplus of 5 per cent.ALSO READ
- Sheikh Mohammed approves record Dh302.7-billion Dubai budget for 2026–2028 UAE: Sheikh Mohammed approves 3,567 housing decisions worth Dh2.5 billion in 2025 Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh36.7 billion National Investment Fund to encourage FDIs
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