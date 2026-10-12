UAE Approves Budget Of Over Dh290 Billion For 2027 To 2029

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE has approved a budget of Dh292.5 billion for the years 2027 to 2029, Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced on Monday. He said that this number marks a growth of 8.3 per cent compared to the previous three-year period.

Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as Ruler of Dubai, said that the priorities of the government remain unchanged: education, health, housing, social services, quality of life and stability of citizens.

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The 2027 budget specifically has been approved as Dh90.1 billion.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Budget breakdown

The 2027 federal budget has been broken down as follows:

Dh34.6 billion allocated to social development and pensions (38.4 per cent) Dh29.1 billion allocated to government affairs (32.3 per cent) Dh5.6 billion allocated to financial assets and investments (6.2 per cent) Dh17.8 billion allocated to federal expenses (19.7 per cent) Dh3 billion allocated to infrastructure and economic resources (3.4 per cent)

Last year, Sheikh Mohammed announced Dubai's largest budget cycle in history, for the years 2026 to 2028, which listed total expenditures of Dh302.7 billion, and total revenues of Dh329.2 billion, with an operating surplus of 5 per cent.

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