European Leaders Condemn Houthi Attack on Riyadh Airport
(MENAFN) Several European officials and leaders condemned the latest Houthi attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, expressing support for the kingdom and calling for an end to attacks on civilian facilities.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul “strongly” condemned the incident in a post on X, describing it as a “terrorist act” directed against Saudi Arabia and civil aviation.
UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said he was “appalled” by the attack and stressed that the United Kingdom stands “in solidarity with those affected,” according to reports.
France also denounced the incident through a written statement issued by its Foreign Ministry, offering condolences to everyone affected by the attack.
“France reaffirms its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It will continue to stand by its side in defending its territory and infrastructure. It calls on the Houthis to immediately cease their attacks,” the statement said.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni likewise “strongly” condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia in a message on X. She also pledged continued cooperation with regional partners “to promote stability and freedom of navigation” in the area.
“Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must cease,” she said.
Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen also denounced the incident, conveying the Netherlands’ “full solidarity” with the Saudi people and its partners across the Gulf.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul “strongly” condemned the incident in a post on X, describing it as a “terrorist act” directed against Saudi Arabia and civil aviation.
UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said he was “appalled” by the attack and stressed that the United Kingdom stands “in solidarity with those affected,” according to reports.
France also denounced the incident through a written statement issued by its Foreign Ministry, offering condolences to everyone affected by the attack.
“France reaffirms its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It will continue to stand by its side in defending its territory and infrastructure. It calls on the Houthis to immediately cease their attacks,” the statement said.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni likewise “strongly” condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia in a message on X. She also pledged continued cooperation with regional partners “to promote stability and freedom of navigation” in the area.
“Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must cease,” she said.
Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen also denounced the incident, conveying the Netherlands’ “full solidarity” with the Saudi people and its partners across the Gulf.
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