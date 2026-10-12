Joint Command And Staff College (JCSC) Partners With Community Stakeholders For Mazingira Day Tree Planting

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

A secure nation depends on a healthy environment that sustains its people, resources and future generations. By actively protecting and restoring natural ecosystems, the military demonstrates that true national security extends beyond defence of territory to the safeguarding of the total environment. It is in this spirit that today, the Joint Command and Staff College (JCSC) Karen joined Thogoto Teachers Training College, the Nairobi Rivers Commission, Friends of Ondiri Wetland Kenya, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kenya, the Thogoto community and neighbouring schools in a tree planting exercise to mark Mazingira Day.

The event held at Thogoto Teachers Training College was led by Major General Eric Kinuthia, Commandant of JCSC, and Mrs Margaret Khainga the Chief Principal of Thogoto TTC. They were accompanied by Brigadier (Rtd) Joseph Muracia, CEO of the Nairobi Rivers Commission, Mr David Wakogy, Coordinator of Friends of Ondiri Wetland Kenya and NGAO officers. Participants included the College Leadership, Faculty, Staff and participants of Course 42-2026/27, alongside students, community members and partner organisations.

In his remarks, the Commandant expressed gratitude to Thogoto TTC, the partners and the local community for welcoming JCSC into the tree planting and growing initiative. He underscored that environmental conservation is not a seasonal activity but a shared, everyday responsibility. The College's efforts were guided by this year's Mazingira Day theme:“Our Environment, Our Responsibility: Collective Action for Tree Growing and Environmental Stewardship.”

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