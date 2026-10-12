Lesotho Government Is Poised To Benefit Significantly From World Bank As It's On A Vital Mission To Tackle Youth Unemployment Through Innovative Digital Public Works Programs

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Honourable Minister of Information, Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation, Nthati Moorosi, alongside the Principal Secretary (PS) Mr. Kanono Ramashamole and the Ministry's management team, held a pivotal meeting with a high-level delegation from the World Bank's Urban, Resilience, Disaster Risk Management and Land unit to align strategic urban planning with Lesotho's aggressive digital transformation agenda.

Co-led by Megha Mukim (Lead Urban Specialist) and Collen Masango (Senior Urban Economist), the expert World Bank team-which also included Edward Anderson (Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist), Sheenagh Bruce (Urban Specialist), Tjark Gall (Urban Specialist), and Bradley Riley (Disaster Risk Management Analyst)-engaged with the Ministry of Information, Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation to map out future collaboration, build technical dialogue, and leverage geospatial data and digital tools for advanced national planning and decision-making.

During the discussions, the World Bank highlighted its vital mission to tackle youth unemployment in Lesotho by developing innovative digital public works programs and equipping young Basotho with essential digital skills for the modern economy a major breakthrough, the delegation expressed strong interest in supporting the Government through the Ministry to implement a nationwide Digital Address system.

This initiative represents a monumental shift for the country, as a standardized digital address has long been recognized as the greatest missing piece of the local ecosystem, essential for unlocking the full potential of e-commerce, digital ID systems, and other core components of national digital transformation.

Looking ahead, this strategic partnership marks a historic milestone in building a sustainable, digitally inclusive, and economically vibrant Lesotho combining regional urban planning with cutting-edge digital infrastructure, the Ministry of Information, Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation and the World Bank are laying down the foundation for sustainable employment, secure service delivery, and streamlined governance. Follow our page for more updates on this exciting journey toward a fully connected and resilient Kingdom.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.--br- src="" alt="Government of Lesotho" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo