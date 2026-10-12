Lesotho Joined A Continental Alliance To Advance AI, Data And Digital Skills Paving The Way For The Establishment Of The Smart Africa Digital Academy
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The Minister of Information, Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation, Honourable Nthati Moorosi, Participated virtually in the 21st Smart Africa Alliance Meeting.
The meeting was advancing discussions on Africa's digital transformation agenda, including Internet Governance, the African Civil Drone Blueprint and the Mentorship Framework.
Since joining the Alliance in 2025, Lesotho has benefited from initiatives in Artificial Intelligence, data and digital skills, with efforts underway to establish the Smart Africa Digital Academy in Lesotho.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.
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