Alpha Rehabilitation Medical Centers Now Offers Hormone Replacement Therapy In Berwyn
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Berwyn, IL, October, 2026 – Alpha Rehabilitation Medical Centers, a Berwyn medical center known for pain management and rehabilitation, is helping local men and women find out whether low hormone levels are behind their constant tiredness, mood swings and weight gain. The center now offers hormone replacement therapy in Berwyn, starting with an evaluation of where a patient's hormone levels actually stand.
Hormones affect mood, metabolism, growth, sexual function and reproduction. Aging, menopause and thyroid disease can all pull those levels down. When that happens, people often notice fatigue, low sex drive, depression and weight gain they can't explain. Low estrogen raises the risk of osteoporosis in women, while low testosterone in men is linked to erectile dysfunction and heart disease.
"A lot of people assume they're just getting older or run down, and nobody ever checks their hormone levels. That's where we start. If the numbers show something is off, we talk through the options and build a plan around that person," said Ashish Sud, Founder of Alpha Rehabilitation Medical Centers.
At Alpha Rehabilitation Medical Centers, the process starts with a confidential visit. A provider goes over the patient's symptoms and health history, and hormone levels are evaluated. If the results show levels are lower than they should be, the team talks through whether hormone replacement therapy makes sense. The aim is to bring hormones back into balance, which can help with energy, mental clarity, metabolism, heart health and bone health.
The program is open to both men and women. Care is built around each patient through the customized Alpha Plan approach, rather than one routine for everyone, and it fits alongside the other services offered, including medical weight loss and treatment for low libido.
Alpha Rehabilitation Medical Centers has been treating patients for more than 18 years and calls itself Chicago's oldest integrated medical center. Its staff includes internal medicine and pain management physicians, chiropractors, physical therapists, podiatrists and massage therapists. Because everything is in one location, patients who start with hormone concerns can get help with related issues without being sent across town.
Men and women in Berwyn who want to know where their hormone levels stand can learn more about hormone replacement therapy in Berwyn.
About Alpha Rehabilitation Medical Centers
Alpha Rehabilitation Medical Centers helps people live healthier, more active lives through personalized, non-invasive care. From pain relief and regenerative treatments to medically supervised weight loss, our team focuses on real results and long-term wellness with every plan tailored to you.
Media Contact:
Alpha Rehabilitation Medical Centers
Berwyn, IL
Website:
Phone: (708) 788-3880
Hormones affect mood, metabolism, growth, sexual function and reproduction. Aging, menopause and thyroid disease can all pull those levels down. When that happens, people often notice fatigue, low sex drive, depression and weight gain they can't explain. Low estrogen raises the risk of osteoporosis in women, while low testosterone in men is linked to erectile dysfunction and heart disease.
"A lot of people assume they're just getting older or run down, and nobody ever checks their hormone levels. That's where we start. If the numbers show something is off, we talk through the options and build a plan around that person," said Ashish Sud, Founder of Alpha Rehabilitation Medical Centers.
At Alpha Rehabilitation Medical Centers, the process starts with a confidential visit. A provider goes over the patient's symptoms and health history, and hormone levels are evaluated. If the results show levels are lower than they should be, the team talks through whether hormone replacement therapy makes sense. The aim is to bring hormones back into balance, which can help with energy, mental clarity, metabolism, heart health and bone health.
The program is open to both men and women. Care is built around each patient through the customized Alpha Plan approach, rather than one routine for everyone, and it fits alongside the other services offered, including medical weight loss and treatment for low libido.
Alpha Rehabilitation Medical Centers has been treating patients for more than 18 years and calls itself Chicago's oldest integrated medical center. Its staff includes internal medicine and pain management physicians, chiropractors, physical therapists, podiatrists and massage therapists. Because everything is in one location, patients who start with hormone concerns can get help with related issues without being sent across town.
Men and women in Berwyn who want to know where their hormone levels stand can learn more about hormone replacement therapy in Berwyn.
About Alpha Rehabilitation Medical Centers
Alpha Rehabilitation Medical Centers helps people live healthier, more active lives through personalized, non-invasive care. From pain relief and regenerative treatments to medically supervised weight loss, our team focuses on real results and long-term wellness with every plan tailored to you.
Media Contact:
Alpha Rehabilitation Medical Centers
Berwyn, IL
Website:
Phone: (708) 788-3880
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