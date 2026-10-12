2026 New Consumer Research Shows Nevada Seniors Are Now The Fastest-Growing Telemedicine User Group
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Henderson, Nev., October 10, 2026 - PRISM Medical Care, a Nevada-based virtual primary care practice founded by board-certified family nurse practitioner Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, today addressed a consumer behavior shift that challenges a widespread assumption about who actually useas telemedicine. New 2026 consumer research confirms that adults 65 and older are now adopting telemedicine at higher rates than any other age group - 43.3 percent adoption nationally among seniors, compared to 38.9 percent among adults 45 to 64 - with rural residents of all ages approaching 73 percent reliance on virtual care amid worsening provider shortages. For Nevada, home to one of the fastest-growing senior populations in the country, this behavioral shift carries substantial implications for how healthcare is organized, delivered, and chosen.
Overturning the Common Assumption
For years, conventional wisdom has suggested that seniors would be the slowest to adopt telemedicine. The 2026 consumer data tells a dramatically different story. Rock Health research confirms 80 percent of all consumers have now used telemedicine at least once. Patient satisfaction with virtual care consistently reaches 75 percent or higher, with substantial portions describing virtual visits as "as good or better" than in-person care, according to JAMA-published research. Among adults 65 and older, adoption now exceeds every younger demographic.
The reasons older adults are leading telemedicine adoption are concrete and well-documented:
Transportation barriers. Seniors who no longer drive, are recovering from procedures, or manage mobility limitations face substantial friction accessing in-person care. Virtual visits eliminate the transportation problem entirely.
Workforce shortage pressure. Nevada ranks near the bottom of U.S. states for primary care providers per capita. One-third of residents live in federally designated Primary Care Health Professional Shortage Areas. For seniors who need consistent care, waiting four to eight weeks for appointments isn't acceptable - virtual care provides same-week access.
Rural access necessity. All rural Nevada counties face provider shortages. For seniors in Pahrump, Elko, Ely, Winnemucca, Tonopah, Mesquite, and other outlying communities, the choice is often between virtual care and no care at all.
Family coordination. Adult children helping manage aging parents' healthcare can join virtual visits from anywhere in the country, enabling real-time medical decision-making that in-person appointments make difficult.
Reduced illness exposure. Older adults with chronic conditions benefit from avoiding seasonal respiratory illnesses that circulate in waiting rooms during flu, RSV, and COVID peaks.
Medication reconciliation. Virtual visits allow providers to see actual pill bottles rather than relying on patient recall, improving medication safety for seniors who often take multiple prescriptions.
Technology comfort. When platforms are simple and providers are patient, older adults use telemedicine successfully at rates matching or exceeding younger patients.
Federal policy stability. Congress preserved Medicare telehealth flexibilities through December 31, 2027, removing the regulatory uncertainty that previously limited senior adoption.
Honest Scope
Responsible virtual care includes honest scope. Severe psychiatric conditions, dementia requiring specialist management, procedures requiring in-person evaluation, imaging studies, vaccinations, and emergency medical situations require different pathways. PRISM coordinates referrals to specialists and in-person providers when appropriate, serving as the primary care coordinator throughout.
For any patient experiencing a medical emergency, call 911. For mental health crisis, call or text 988.
Practical Guidance for Families
Adult children helping coordinate aging parents' care can play a direct role in supporting virtual care adoption:
. Help with initial technology setup and first appointment logistics
. Join appointments remotely to assist with medical decision-making
. Coordinate medication lists and medical history documentation
. Support follow-through on treatment plans and specialist referrals
. Communicate with the provider about concerns observed between visits
For families managing aging parents at a distance, this level of coordinated virtual care can be genuinely transformative.
About Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C
Nika Asistio is the founder of PRISM Medical Care and a board-certified family nurse practitioner with over 11 years of clinical experience spanning emergency medicine, critical care, primary care, urgent care, and clinical research. Her cross-disciplinary background provides the diagnostic breadth and clinical judgment required for high-quality virtual primary care. As a family nurse practitioner, her training covers patient care across the lifespan. She is also a mother of two, bringing practical familiarity to family healthcare alongside her clinical expertise.
About PRISM Medical Care
PRISM Medical Care is a Nevada-based virtual primary care practice delivering evidence-based, nurse-practitioner-led telehealth to patients across the state. The practice operates with transparent self-pay pricing, accepts Medicare, provides same-week appointment availability, and treats family members ages 3 and older through secure, HIPAA-compliant virtual visits.
Overturning the Common Assumption
For years, conventional wisdom has suggested that seniors would be the slowest to adopt telemedicine. The 2026 consumer data tells a dramatically different story. Rock Health research confirms 80 percent of all consumers have now used telemedicine at least once. Patient satisfaction with virtual care consistently reaches 75 percent or higher, with substantial portions describing virtual visits as "as good or better" than in-person care, according to JAMA-published research. Among adults 65 and older, adoption now exceeds every younger demographic.
The reasons older adults are leading telemedicine adoption are concrete and well-documented:
Transportation barriers. Seniors who no longer drive, are recovering from procedures, or manage mobility limitations face substantial friction accessing in-person care. Virtual visits eliminate the transportation problem entirely.
Workforce shortage pressure. Nevada ranks near the bottom of U.S. states for primary care providers per capita. One-third of residents live in federally designated Primary Care Health Professional Shortage Areas. For seniors who need consistent care, waiting four to eight weeks for appointments isn't acceptable - virtual care provides same-week access.
Rural access necessity. All rural Nevada counties face provider shortages. For seniors in Pahrump, Elko, Ely, Winnemucca, Tonopah, Mesquite, and other outlying communities, the choice is often between virtual care and no care at all.
Family coordination. Adult children helping manage aging parents' healthcare can join virtual visits from anywhere in the country, enabling real-time medical decision-making that in-person appointments make difficult.
Reduced illness exposure. Older adults with chronic conditions benefit from avoiding seasonal respiratory illnesses that circulate in waiting rooms during flu, RSV, and COVID peaks.
Medication reconciliation. Virtual visits allow providers to see actual pill bottles rather than relying on patient recall, improving medication safety for seniors who often take multiple prescriptions.
Technology comfort. When platforms are simple and providers are patient, older adults use telemedicine successfully at rates matching or exceeding younger patients.
Federal policy stability. Congress preserved Medicare telehealth flexibilities through December 31, 2027, removing the regulatory uncertainty that previously limited senior adoption.
Honest Scope
Responsible virtual care includes honest scope. Severe psychiatric conditions, dementia requiring specialist management, procedures requiring in-person evaluation, imaging studies, vaccinations, and emergency medical situations require different pathways. PRISM coordinates referrals to specialists and in-person providers when appropriate, serving as the primary care coordinator throughout.
For any patient experiencing a medical emergency, call 911. For mental health crisis, call or text 988.
Practical Guidance for Families
Adult children helping coordinate aging parents' care can play a direct role in supporting virtual care adoption:
. Help with initial technology setup and first appointment logistics
. Join appointments remotely to assist with medical decision-making
. Coordinate medication lists and medical history documentation
. Support follow-through on treatment plans and specialist referrals
. Communicate with the provider about concerns observed between visits
For families managing aging parents at a distance, this level of coordinated virtual care can be genuinely transformative.
About Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C
Nika Asistio is the founder of PRISM Medical Care and a board-certified family nurse practitioner with over 11 years of clinical experience spanning emergency medicine, critical care, primary care, urgent care, and clinical research. Her cross-disciplinary background provides the diagnostic breadth and clinical judgment required for high-quality virtual primary care. As a family nurse practitioner, her training covers patient care across the lifespan. She is also a mother of two, bringing practical familiarity to family healthcare alongside her clinical expertise.
About PRISM Medical Care
PRISM Medical Care is a Nevada-based virtual primary care practice delivering evidence-based, nurse-practitioner-led telehealth to patients across the state. The practice operates with transparent self-pay pricing, accepts Medicare, provides same-week appointment availability, and treats family members ages 3 and older through secure, HIPAA-compliant virtual visits.
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