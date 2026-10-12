CEP, IIT Delhi Opens Admissions For Batch 6 Of The Executive Management Programme In Advanced Strategic Management
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 12 October 2026: The Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi, has opened admissions for Batch 6 of the Executive Management Programme in Advanced Strategic Management. The programme is designed for experienced professionals who want to sharpen their strategic thinking and move into larger leadership roles in their organisations.
As businesses navigate rapid technological shifts, changing market conditions and increasing global competition, strategic management has become critical to building long-term competitiveness and sustainable growth. Organisations increasingly rely on executive education to build leaders who can understand emerging technologies, respond to market disruption and turn new opportunities into business results.
The programme helps professionals strengthen their strategic acumen. It builds a broader understanding of how strategy is formulated, evaluated and executed in a rapidly changing business environment.
Strategy is becoming a formal function in organisations. Deloitte's 2023 Chief Strategy Officer Survey found that 74% of organisations now have one, a 12% increase since 2021. AI is also entering strategic decisions. The Spring 2025 Fortune/Deloitte CEO Survey found that 89% of CEOs are exploring, piloting or implementing agentic AI.
Against this backdrop, the programme builds the strategic perspective organisations now expect from their leaders. It also includes dedicated modules on data-driven decision-making and artificial intelligence in business strategy.
The curriculum covers Strategic Intent and Performance, Strategic Learning, Strategic Innovation, Strategy Evolution, Strategic Resonance, Strategic Decision-Making in the Data-Driven World, Strategic Leadership and Change Management, Strategies in Specific Areas, Contemporary and Comparative Strategic Issues, Strategic Business Transformation, Global Business Strategy, and Artificial Intelligence in Business Strategy. Participants also complete a capstone project that applies these concepts to a real business challenge.
Commenting on the programme, Prof. Sanjay Dhir, Professor, Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi, said, "Disruption today does not wait for the next business cycle. Leaders have to respond as it unfolds. That makes strategy a core business need, not just a leadership edge. This programme helps experienced professionals build that thinking and apply it to the decisions they face at work."
Programme Details:
Programme: Executive Management Programme in Advanced Strategic Management (Batch 06)
Duration: 10 months
Mode: Live Online Sessions delivered through Direct-to-Device (D2D)
Application Closure Date: 20th November 2026
Programme Start Date: 28th November 2026
Campus Immersion: Optional, for a minimum of 3 days at the IIT Delhi campus. Participants bear their own travel and stay costs.
Eligibility: Graduation (10+2+3) from a recognised university (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government/recognised international universities) in any discipline with a minimum of 4 years of work experience.
Programme Fee: INR 1,70,000/- +GST
Application Fee: INR 2,000/- +GST
Certification: Candidates who score at least 50% marks and have a minimum attendance of 50% will receive a "e-Certificate of Completion from CEP, IIT Delhi."
As businesses navigate rapid technological shifts, changing market conditions and increasing global competition, strategic management has become critical to building long-term competitiveness and sustainable growth. Organisations increasingly rely on executive education to build leaders who can understand emerging technologies, respond to market disruption and turn new opportunities into business results.
The programme helps professionals strengthen their strategic acumen. It builds a broader understanding of how strategy is formulated, evaluated and executed in a rapidly changing business environment.
Strategy is becoming a formal function in organisations. Deloitte's 2023 Chief Strategy Officer Survey found that 74% of organisations now have one, a 12% increase since 2021. AI is also entering strategic decisions. The Spring 2025 Fortune/Deloitte CEO Survey found that 89% of CEOs are exploring, piloting or implementing agentic AI.
Against this backdrop, the programme builds the strategic perspective organisations now expect from their leaders. It also includes dedicated modules on data-driven decision-making and artificial intelligence in business strategy.
The curriculum covers Strategic Intent and Performance, Strategic Learning, Strategic Innovation, Strategy Evolution, Strategic Resonance, Strategic Decision-Making in the Data-Driven World, Strategic Leadership and Change Management, Strategies in Specific Areas, Contemporary and Comparative Strategic Issues, Strategic Business Transformation, Global Business Strategy, and Artificial Intelligence in Business Strategy. Participants also complete a capstone project that applies these concepts to a real business challenge.
Commenting on the programme, Prof. Sanjay Dhir, Professor, Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi, said, "Disruption today does not wait for the next business cycle. Leaders have to respond as it unfolds. That makes strategy a core business need, not just a leadership edge. This programme helps experienced professionals build that thinking and apply it to the decisions they face at work."
Programme Details:
Programme: Executive Management Programme in Advanced Strategic Management (Batch 06)
Duration: 10 months
Mode: Live Online Sessions delivered through Direct-to-Device (D2D)
Application Closure Date: 20th November 2026
Programme Start Date: 28th November 2026
Campus Immersion: Optional, for a minimum of 3 days at the IIT Delhi campus. Participants bear their own travel and stay costs.
Eligibility: Graduation (10+2+3) from a recognised university (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government/recognised international universities) in any discipline with a minimum of 4 years of work experience.
Programme Fee: INR 1,70,000/- +GST
Application Fee: INR 2,000/- +GST
Certification: Candidates who score at least 50% marks and have a minimum attendance of 50% will receive a "e-Certificate of Completion from CEP, IIT Delhi."
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