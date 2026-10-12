New Era Public School Brings Music, Sustainability And Experiential Learning Together
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 12th, 2026: New Era Public School, Dwarka's Ghoomar Dandiya Night marked the first official public performance of Swara Amrit, a musical collective conceptualised and created by School Director Mr. Rohit Chopra.
Bringing together teachers, young musical talent and experienced performers, Swara Amrit provides members of the school community an opportunity to explore their musical interests, collaborate across generations and build confidence through performance.
"Education is not limited to what happens inside the classroom. Music gives us an opportunity to bring people together, learn from one another and express ourselves in a different way. Swara Amrit is an effort to create that space within our school community - one where people can come together, share their talents and experience the joy of creating music together," said Mr. Rohit Chopra, Director, New Era Public School, Dwarka. (Director's Quote – For review and approval; wording may be revised as required).
The initiative is part of the school's broader approach to holistic and experiential learning, with opportunities for students to engage with music, sports, technology, arts and outdoor activities alongside academics. Its expansive campus and open spaces provide children with room for physical activity, exploration and outdoor learning, while the school places emphasis on creating a healthier learning environment in the context of Delhi's air-quality challenges.
The school's commitment to sustainability is reflected through the Usha Chopra Green Weave Club, inaugurated on the occasion of Chairperson Mrs. Usha Chopra's 90th birthday. The initiative encourages students to engage with paper recycling, responsible consumption and environmental awareness through practical, hands-on experiences.
Together, these initiatives reflect the school's effort to create an environment where music, sustainability, sports and experiential learning are integrated into school life - giving students opportunities to create, perform, explore and collaborate beyond the conventional curriculum.
The first public performance of Swara Amrit at the Ghoomar Dandiya Night marks the beginning of its journey as an ongoing musical platform within the school community.
About New Era Public School, Dwarka
Established in 1989, New Era Public School, Dwarka is a CBSE-affiliated senior secondary school committed to holistic and experiential education. The school provides students with opportunities to explore academics, sports, technology, arts, music and other co-curricular activities, with an emphasis on developing skills, confidence and experiences beyond the conventional classroom.
Bringing together teachers, young musical talent and experienced performers, Swara Amrit provides members of the school community an opportunity to explore their musical interests, collaborate across generations and build confidence through performance.
"Education is not limited to what happens inside the classroom. Music gives us an opportunity to bring people together, learn from one another and express ourselves in a different way. Swara Amrit is an effort to create that space within our school community - one where people can come together, share their talents and experience the joy of creating music together," said Mr. Rohit Chopra, Director, New Era Public School, Dwarka. (Director's Quote – For review and approval; wording may be revised as required).
The initiative is part of the school's broader approach to holistic and experiential learning, with opportunities for students to engage with music, sports, technology, arts and outdoor activities alongside academics. Its expansive campus and open spaces provide children with room for physical activity, exploration and outdoor learning, while the school places emphasis on creating a healthier learning environment in the context of Delhi's air-quality challenges.
The school's commitment to sustainability is reflected through the Usha Chopra Green Weave Club, inaugurated on the occasion of Chairperson Mrs. Usha Chopra's 90th birthday. The initiative encourages students to engage with paper recycling, responsible consumption and environmental awareness through practical, hands-on experiences.
Together, these initiatives reflect the school's effort to create an environment where music, sustainability, sports and experiential learning are integrated into school life - giving students opportunities to create, perform, explore and collaborate beyond the conventional curriculum.
The first public performance of Swara Amrit at the Ghoomar Dandiya Night marks the beginning of its journey as an ongoing musical platform within the school community.
About New Era Public School, Dwarka
Established in 1989, New Era Public School, Dwarka is a CBSE-affiliated senior secondary school committed to holistic and experiential education. The school provides students with opportunities to explore academics, sports, technology, arts, music and other co-curricular activities, with an emphasis on developing skills, confidence and experiences beyond the conventional classroom.
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