Master Granny Flats Opens New Showroom In Morisset
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Morisset, NSW, 12 October 2026 - Master Granny Flats has opened a new showroom at 2 Beauty Point Road, Morisset, adding a Lake Macquarie location to its existing NSW showroom network.
The opening was scheduled for 10 October, with visitors invited to view the new showroom between 9 am and 1 pm. The Morisset location joins the company's listed premises in Peakhurst, Lake Illawarra and Pendle Hill.
The showroom provides a physical setting for homeowners to explore granny flat designs and discuss how a secondary dwelling might suit their property. Master Granny Flats designs and builds custom granny flats, with services covering design, approval coordination and construction.
For homeowners considering a secondary dwelling, viewing a display can help put floor plans into context. Room proportions, the relationship between living areas and bedrooms, and the arrangement of kitchens and bathrooms can be easier to assess in person than through drawings alone.
Those considerations vary depending on the intended use of the dwelling. Accommodation for family members, a separate living space or a potential rental property may each require different design decisions. Site conditions and applicable planning requirements also need to be assessed before a project can proceed.
The Morisset showroom adds another location where prospective clients can discuss these practical considerations with the company before progressing to a property-specific design.
Details about the showroom, floor plans and the company's project process are available at com.
About Master Granny Flats
Master Granny Flats is a NSW residential building business specialising in custom granny flats and duplexes. Its services include design and architecture, approval coordination and construction.
The opening was scheduled for 10 October, with visitors invited to view the new showroom between 9 am and 1 pm. The Morisset location joins the company's listed premises in Peakhurst, Lake Illawarra and Pendle Hill.
The showroom provides a physical setting for homeowners to explore granny flat designs and discuss how a secondary dwelling might suit their property. Master Granny Flats designs and builds custom granny flats, with services covering design, approval coordination and construction.
For homeowners considering a secondary dwelling, viewing a display can help put floor plans into context. Room proportions, the relationship between living areas and bedrooms, and the arrangement of kitchens and bathrooms can be easier to assess in person than through drawings alone.
Those considerations vary depending on the intended use of the dwelling. Accommodation for family members, a separate living space or a potential rental property may each require different design decisions. Site conditions and applicable planning requirements also need to be assessed before a project can proceed.
The Morisset showroom adds another location where prospective clients can discuss these practical considerations with the company before progressing to a property-specific design.
Details about the showroom, floor plans and the company's project process are available at com.
About Master Granny Flats
Master Granny Flats is a NSW residential building business specialising in custom granny flats and duplexes. Its services include design and architecture, approval coordination and construction.
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