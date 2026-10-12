UN Raises Alarm Over Drone Strikes Killing Civilians in Sudan
(MENAFN) The United Nations voiced serious concern on Sunday following reports that drone attacks killed at least 17 civilians, including women and children, in Sudan’s West Kordofan state, as violence continues to threaten communities displaced by the conflict.
According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan, a drone strike reportedly struck a building sheltering displaced families in An Nuhud on October 9. The attack is believed to have killed at least 12 civilians, including women and children, while leaving eight others injured.
A separate drone attack on the same day reportedly claimed the lives of five civilians, including three children, in a residential area of Ghubaish town where displaced families had sought refuge, the UN office said.
OCHA highlighted the vulnerability of those affected, noting that the victims had already been driven from their homes by the ongoing conflict. Despite seeking shelter elsewhere, they were reportedly exposed to additional violence and danger.
The humanitarian office described the growing frequency of drone attacks across Sudan as "deeply alarming," warning that such incidents continue to put civilians, particularly displaced families, at risk of further deaths, injuries and suffering.
"International humanitarian law must be respected, and civilians and civilian infrastructure protected," it said.
The UN office also emphasized that people escaping conflict must have access to safe places where they can seek protection without facing further threats to their lives.
No information was provided identifying those responsible for the reported attacks.
According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan, a drone strike reportedly struck a building sheltering displaced families in An Nuhud on October 9. The attack is believed to have killed at least 12 civilians, including women and children, while leaving eight others injured.
A separate drone attack on the same day reportedly claimed the lives of five civilians, including three children, in a residential area of Ghubaish town where displaced families had sought refuge, the UN office said.
OCHA highlighted the vulnerability of those affected, noting that the victims had already been driven from their homes by the ongoing conflict. Despite seeking shelter elsewhere, they were reportedly exposed to additional violence and danger.
The humanitarian office described the growing frequency of drone attacks across Sudan as "deeply alarming," warning that such incidents continue to put civilians, particularly displaced families, at risk of further deaths, injuries and suffering.
"International humanitarian law must be respected, and civilians and civilian infrastructure protected," it said.
The UN office also emphasized that people escaping conflict must have access to safe places where they can seek protection without facing further threats to their lives.
No information was provided identifying those responsible for the reported attacks.
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