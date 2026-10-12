Reenix Excellence Outlines 10 Questions Healthcare Practices Should Ask Before Switching Medical

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 9, 2026 10:35 am - Thinking about switching your medical billing company? Ask these 10 questions about A/R, denials, reporting, follow-up, specialty expertise, and transition planning.

USA / October 2026 - A healthcare practice can have claims going out, monthly reports arriving, and payments coming in while important revenue-cycle problems remain unresolved. A new resource from Reenix Excellence outlines 10 questions practices should ask before deciding whether it is time to change their billing relationship.

The resource,“Thinking About Switching Medical Billing Companies? Ask These 10 Questions First,” focuses on issues that may not always be visible through routine billing activity, including growing A/R, recurring denials, unclear claim follow-up, limited reporting visibility, communication gaps, and unresolved billing responsibilities.

The central question is not simply whether a practice should switch billing providers.

It is whether the current billing relationship is clearly addressing what is happening across the revenue cycle.

Why Billing Activity Does Not Always Show the Full Picture

A practice may see claims being submitted and payments being received without having clear visibility into why some claims remain unpaid.

A monthly A/R report may show outstanding balances, but it may not explain what is being done about those accounts.

Similarly, a denial may be corrected without identifying why similar denials continue to occur.

The resource therefore encourages practices to look beyond individual billing activities and consider the broader process:

Claim Submission? Payer Processing? Denial Management? Payment Posting? A/R Follow-Up? Reporting

Looking at these stages together can help practices identify where unresolved issues are developing and who is responsible for the next action.

10 Questions Worth Asking Before Making a Change

The resource presents 10 questions designed to help practice owners, administrators, and practice managers evaluate their current billing relationship.

1. Why are claims still unpaid?

Practices should be able to understand why outstanding claims remain unresolved and what action is being taken.

2. How is aging A/R being worked?

An A/R report shows what is outstanding. It does not necessarily show how those accounts are being followed up.

3. Are recurring denials being investigated?

Repeated denial reasons may indicate an issue that requires attention beyond correcting individual claims.

4. What happens after a claim is submitted?

Claim submission is not the end of the process. Practices should know who monitors unresolved claims after submission.

5. Do billing reports explain what needs attention?

Useful reporting should provide visibility into unpaid claims, recurring denials, aging A/R, and payer follow-up.

6. How are coding and documentation issues communicated?

Recurring coding or documentation concerns should be communicated clearly to the appropriate practice staff.

7. Who owns unresolved claims?

When a claim is stuck, the practice should be able to identify who owns the next action.

8. How transparent is the billing relationship?

Practices should be able to discuss current revenue-cycle issues, performance concerns, and next actions with their billing partner.

9. What happens to open claims and data if the practice switches?

Transition planning should address open claims, outstanding A/R, reports, data access, PHI, and responsibilities between the outgoing and incoming billing teams.

10. Does the billing partner understand the practice's specialty?

Different specialties can have different workflows and billing requirements. A billing partner should understand the specific operational needs of the practice it serves.

The Problem May Not Always Be the Billing Company

Not every revenue-cycle problem means a practice needs to replace its billing partner.

The first step is identifying what is actually causing the concern.

For some practices, the issue may involve reporting visibility. For others, it may be recurring denials, aging A/R, unclear ownership, or inconsistent follow-up.

A practice may determine that its existing relationship can improve with clearer processes and accountability.

In other situations, the review may indicate that a change is appropriate.

The important distinction is between assuming a change is needed and understanding why a change may be needed.

What Practices Should Evaluate Before Switching

A structured review can help practices compare their current billing relationship against the areas that matter most to revenue-cycle performance.

These may include:

.Claim follow-up and ownership of unresolved claims

.Denial management and recurring denial patterns

.A/R follow-up and visibility into aging accounts

.Reporting that explains problems rather than only presenting totals

.Communication between the billing team and practice staff

.Transition planning for open claims, data, and PHI

.Specialty experience and understanding of practice-specific workflows

For practices considering medical billing outsourcing, these areas can provide a practical framework for evaluating whether a potential billing partner is aligned with the practice's needs.

A Better Starting Point for the Evaluation

The goal is not simply to find another company that can submit claims.

The goal is to understand whether the billing relationship provides sufficient visibility, follow-up, communication, and accountability across the revenue cycle.

For practices comparing medical billing services in the USA, evaluating these areas before making a decision can provide a clearer basis for determining whether the current relationship should be improved or replaced.

This evaluation can also help practices understand what they should expect from medical billing companies before entering a new relationship.

Supporting U.S. Healthcare Practices With Revenue-Cycle Services

Reenix Excellence provides medical billing and Revenue Cycle Management services for U.S. healthcare practices.

Its services include medical billing and coding, eligibility verification, prior authorization, claim follow-up, denial management, payment posting, A/R follow-up, and revenue-cycle management.

The company's approach begins with understanding where revenue-cycle issues are occurring rather than assuming that every practice needs to change its billing provider.

For practices experiencing recurring denials, growing A/R, unclear follow-up, reporting concerns, communication gaps, or staff time being consumed by billing issues, a closer revenue-cycle review can identify areas that may require attention.

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About Reenix Excellence

Reenix Excellence Private Limited provides medical billing and Revenue Cycle Management services for U.S. healthcare practices. Its services include medical billing and coding, denial management, A/R follow-up, payment posting, prior authorization, credentialing, and specialty-focused revenue-cycle support.

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