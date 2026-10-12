Bay Food Brokerage Adds Veteran Food Industry Leader To Sales Team

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 9, 2026 11:22 am - Dennis Parks joins company as account executive, bringing more than 40 years of experience

Bay Food Brokerage has expanded its sales team with the addition of Dennis Parks as an account executive. Parks brings more than 40 years of food industry experience, spanning retail operations, merchandising, category management, sales leadership and food brokerage.

In his new role, Parks will manage Bay Food Brokerage's perishable category clients at Winn-Dixie, drawing on nearly three decades of experience working with the retailer as a food broker.

“Dennis brings an exceptional depth of knowledge about both the perishable business and Winn-Dixie, along with an understanding of the industry that comes from having worked on virtually every side of it,” said Chris Chatterton, CEO of Bay Food Brokerage.“That combination of experience, strong relationships and commitment to serving clients makes him an outstanding addition to our team.”

Parks began his career with Albertsons in Florida, advancing through positions including meat department manager, store manager and Florida division meat category manager and buyer. He later joined Food Lion, where his roles included meat and deli merchandising supervisor, regional director of meat merchandising and director of store operations for the Florida division.

His brokerage and sales experience includes serving as co-owner of Horizon Sales & Marketing, as well as leadership roles with Acosta Sales & Marketing and Advantage Sales & Marketing. At Acosta, Parks served as account manager for Winn-Dixie, and he later served as director of sales for perishables at Winn-Dixie for Advantage.

“Bay Food Brokerage has built its reputation on strong relationships, great service and delivering results for its clients and retail partners,” Parks said.“I'm excited to bring my experience to the team and continue building on the relationships I've developed throughout my career to help our clients succeed.”

Parks served in the United States Navy and in the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management from Warner College. Parks' philosophy on business is rooted in service, continuous improvement and mentorship. Throughout his career, he has placed a strong emphasis on mentoring and developing other food industry professionals.

About Bay Food Brokerage

Bay Food Brokerage is an industry-leading, fast-growing retail food brokerage company based in Tampa, Florida. Working as the sales and marketing partner for hundreds of food manufacturers worldwide, Bay Food Brokerage partners with the largest grocers in the Southeast U.S. to create and enhance opportunities for their clients. Since 1993, Bay Food Brokerage has combined unparalleled personal commitment and unrivaled support with cutting-edge technology to help food manufacturers achieve their goals. For more information, visit