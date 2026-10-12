Airstrike Kills, Injures Dozens of Artisanal Miners Near Sudan-Egypt Border
(MENAFN) An airstrike in the border Triangle region between Sudan and Egypt has reportedly killed or wounded dozens of artisanal miners, according to preliminary information released by a medical group on Sunday.
The Sudan Doctors Network voiced "deep concern" over reports that mining workers were among the casualties following an aerial attack on the area.
The organization did not disclose the exact number of people killed or injured, identify those responsible for the strike, or provide further information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The Sudan Doctors Network voiced "deep concern" over reports that mining workers were among the casualties following an aerial attack on the area.
The organization did not disclose the exact number of people killed or injured, identify those responsible for the strike, or provide further information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.
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