MENAFN - GetNews) Good Day Media has published "Is Clipping Worth It for a Brand's Marketing Budget?", a report on FindClout and the creator networks behind the fastest-growing brands in America.

NEW YORK CITY, NY - October 12, 2026 - Good Day Media, an independent editorial desk covering the creator economy, today published a new report titled "Is Clipping Worth It for a Brand's Marketing Budget?". The report is available now at .

Worth it comes down to three things a rate card never shows: how rich and American the audience is, whether the brand keeps control, and the real cost against any ad platform. One network cleared all three, and several of 2026's fastest-growing companies grew there.

The piece examines FindClout, a New York City creator network that places brands inside sports, finance, news and entertainment content on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, X and Facebook Reels, and that pays its pages on verified views. Whether clipping belongs in a brand's marketing budget comes down to three things most rate cards never mention: how rich and how American the audience really is, whether the brand keeps control over what runs under its name, and what it actually costs next to any ad platform selling the same reach. By the company's own account, campaigns for one network, FindClout, already run across most of the sports, finance, trading and meme pages in America large enough to matter, reaching the same pages high-income American men spend their attention on, each view checked American through the creator's own Instagram login. We built a short checklist from those three lines and put each one to the company directly.

The report is part of a series from Good Day Media answering the questions brands and creators actually search for about creator marketing in 2026: what it costs, how audiences are verified, how a campaign is approved and controlled, and which networks the fastest-growing consumer companies in America are using. Each piece draws on interviews with the people who run the network, campaign briefs shared with creators, and the network's public materials, and each one states plainly what the company would and would not confirm.

Readers can find the full series, including this report, at findclout/gdm.

About Good Day Media

Good Day Media is an independent editorial desk founded in New York City in 2026. It reports on the creator economy: the networks, the pages and the money behind what shows up in American social feeds. Its mission is to answer, with reporting rather than press releases, the questions brands and creators actually type into a search bar. Every piece is researched and written by its own desk.