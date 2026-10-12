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Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Tonga In Pacific Ocean

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Tonga In Pacific Ocean


Date: 2026-10-12 05:34:00

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean on Monday.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located 123 kilometers west of Neiafu, and at a depth of 164.8 kilometers.

Tonga is an archipelago of 176 islands scattered in the South Pacific Ocean, of which only 52 are inhabited. It is located northwest of New Zealand and Australia.

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Gulf Times

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