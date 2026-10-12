5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia's Sulawesi Island

MENAFN - Gulf Times) An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck on Monday northern Sulawesi Island in Indonesia.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency reported that the quake occurred 29 kilometers west of the Pohuwato Regency in Gorontalo Province, at a depth of 76 kilometers.

Earthquakes frequently strike various parts of Indonesia, as the country lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire where multiple tectonic plates meet, resulting in frequent volcanic and seismic activity.

A magnitude 9.1 earthquake struck Aceh Province in 2004, triggering a tsunami and killing more than 170,000 people in Indonesia.