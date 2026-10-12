Chinese Scientists Develop New Nuclear Clock

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Chinese scientists have developed and successfully operated a nuclear clock in a stable manner, a step that could pave the way for the development of more precise timekeeping methods.

Chair of the Department of Physics at Tsinghua University Zhai Hui stated that the new clock could represent a significant step toward developing a new generation of time and frequency standards and advancing the field of precision quantum metrology.

Nuclear clocks rely on changes in energy levels within the atomic nucleus, rather than on changes in the energy levels of the surrounding electrons.

According to Xinhua news agency, the new clock uses lasers to drive precise energy-level transitions within the atomic nucleus of thorium-229, a special radioactive isotope, and uses the frequency of these nuclear transitions as its time reference

If this technology can be developed for practical use, it is expected to contribute to improving the accuracy of satellite navigation systems and supporting deep-space exploration, as well as ultra-precise measurement applications.

China Nuclear clock