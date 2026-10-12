Jordan Denounces Continued Houthi Militia Attacks On Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- Jordan on Monday condemned continued terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia, most recently targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Sunday, resulting in the death of a resident, injuries to others and material damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs reiterated Jordan's condemnation and denunciation of the attacks on the two airports and on civilians and civilian and economic infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. The ministry described the attacks as a flagrant violation of international law and an blatant assault on Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, security and stability, as well as the safety of its citizens and residents.

The ministry reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, stressing the Kingdom's support for all measures taken by Riyadh to safeguard its security, stability, resources, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

It also extended its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

//Petra//WH