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FM Meets Malaysian Counterpart

FM Meets Malaysian Counterpart


Date: 2026-10-12 05:33:12

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi met with Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan on Sunday on the sidelines of His Majesty King Abdullah II's state visit to Malaysia.

During the meeting, Safadi and Hasan signed two exchanges of notes covering bilateral consultations between Jordan and Malaysia and cooperation between the Jordan Institute of Diplomacy and Malaysia's Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations.

The agreements aim to strengthen bilateral ties and institutionalise consultation and coordination between the two countries.

//Petra//WH

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Jordan News Agency

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