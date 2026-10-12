King Meets With Malaysia PM

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Kuala Lumpur, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II met with Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, to discuss ways of strengthening Jordanian-Malaysian relations and cooperation in a number of areas.

His Majesty emphasised the importance of building on this visit to further enhance bilateral ties, which span more than 60 years, as well as to increase dialogue on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The King reaffirmed Jordan's support for efforts to achieve peace and stability at regional and international levels, as well as diplomatic endeavours to resolve conflicts, protect civilians, and facilitate the delivery of aid, noting the importance of close cooperation with Malaysia in this regard.

His Majesty highlighted the importance of strengthening coordination through the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to mobilise an effective international response to halt Israel's dangerous actions in the West Bank and its violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The King reiterated the need to support Syria and Lebanon in their efforts to maintain their security, stability, and sovereignty.

For his part, Prime Minister Ibrahim emphasised his country's pride in its close relations with Jordan and its commitment to strengthening joint cooperation, particularly in the fields of technology and defence.

The two sides also agreed to reactivate the Jordanian-Malaysian Trade Committee.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to Malaysia Ismail Maaytah attended the meeting.

//Petra//WH