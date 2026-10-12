Mars Appears Among Beehive Cluster Stars In Kingdom's Early Morning Sky
Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- Mars appeared among the stars of the Praesepe Cluster, widely known as the Beehive Cluster, in Jordan's skies early Monday at 3:45 a.m., displaying its distinctive red colour against the backdrop of the constellation Cancer.
Ammar Al-Sakaji, president of the Jordanian Astronomical Society, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the Beehive Cluster is one of the best-known open star clusters, located approximately 600 light-years from Earth.
He explained that Mars appears in front of the cluster's stars from the perspective of observers on Earth, creating a striking celestial scene that brings a planet in the Solar System into view against a backdrop of distant stars.
//Petra//WH
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