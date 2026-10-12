Saudi Arabia Extends Suspension Of Operations At Riyadh Airport

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- Saudi Arabia has extended the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Monday as authorities continue safety inspections and assess the readiness of airport facilities before resuming operations.

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation announced the extension in a statement posted on X, saying the additional time would allow officials to complete safety checks and ensure that the airport's facilities are fully prepared to resume operations.

//Petra//WH