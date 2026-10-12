Saudi Arabia Extends Suspension Of Operations At Riyadh Airport
Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- Saudi Arabia has extended the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Monday as authorities continue safety inspections and assess the readiness of airport facilities before resuming operations.
The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation announced the extension in a statement posted on X, saying the additional time would allow officials to complete safety checks and ensure that the airport's facilities are fully prepared to resume operations.
//Petra//WH
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment