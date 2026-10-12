King Holds Talks With Malaysia Monarch In Kuala Lumpur

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday held talks with Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Sultan Iskandar at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur, during which they discussed the long-standing relations between Jordan and Malaysia and recent regional developments.

His Majesty thanked Sultan Ibrahim for his warm hospitality, noting that the visit reflects the depth of relations between the two countries, and will contribute to building on that close partnership to develop cooperation across all fields, according to a Royal Court statement.

Speaking about regional developments, the King underscored that current dangerous escalations must be halted, expressing Jordan's readiness to work with Malaysia to address challenges facing the region and enhance regional peace and security.

His Majesty emphasised the need to stop Israel's violations in the region, including its actions in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and attempts to alter the existing historical and legal status quo of Muslim and Christian holy sites, noting that the immense suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza continues unabated.

The King also highlighted Jordan and Malaysia's shared position on the centrality of the Palestinian cause, and on the two-state solution as the only way to resolve the conflict.

His Majesty remarked on the situation in Syria and Lebanon, stating that their sovereignty and security must be respected, the statement said.

The King called on the international community to take action to halt Israel's dangerous trajectory in the region, in order to prevent the conflict from escalating further, emphasising the need to respect the sovereignty of states and the security of their peoples.

For his part, Sultan Ibrahim highlighted the significance of His Majesty's visit, noting the rich heritage of the Royal families of Malaysia and Jordan, the close ties between them, and their role in preserving Islamic heritage.

Sultan Ibrahim also emphasised the depth of relations between the two countries, highlighting areas in which they could strengthen their cooperation, particularly in the military sphere.

The King bestowed on Sultan Ibrahim the Order of Al Hussein bin Ali, in recognition of the distinguished relations between the two countries and their peoples.

Sultan Ibrahim presented the Darjah Utama Seri Mahkota Negara (The Most Exalted Order of the Crown of the Realm) to His Majesty, in recognition of the King's efforts to strengthen relations between the two friendly nations.

An official welcoming ceremony was held for His Majesty upon arrival at the Istana Negara.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to Malaysia Ismail Maaytah attended the talks.