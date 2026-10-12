Ukraine Reports 264 Frontline Clashes In Past 24 Hours, With Heaviest Fighting In Pokrovsk And Kostiantynivka Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this information is contained in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Monday, October 12.

The enemy carried out 73 airstrikes, dropping 238 guided bombs. In addition, Russian invaders deployed 8,985 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,468 shelling attacks, 51 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The following areas came under Russian attack: Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Sopych, Ulanove, Malushyne, Rohizne, Kucherivka, Marchyshina Buda, Potapivka, Rivne, Vasylivka, Kruzhok, Starikove, Yastrubshchyna, Senkivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Brusky, Kozache, and Mala Slobidka in Sumy region, as well as Lisivshchyna, Kamin, and Naberezhne in Chernihiv region. Mkhy and Rivne were hit by airstrikes.

The Defense Forces' air force, missile forces, and artillery struck an area where Russian troops were concentrated, an artillery system, and a UAV launch site.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, the Russian Federation's army launched two strikes with four guided bombs and carried out 35 shelling attacks.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Ukrainian units repelled 11 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to attack in the direction of Starytsia, Izbytske, Vovchanski Khutory, Kreidianka, Volokhivske, Buzove, and Dovhenke.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched 12 assaults toward Radkivka, Kutkivka, and Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched 13 attacks toward Nove, Zarichne, Kolodiaziv, Lyman, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces carried out one attack in the Yampil area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian army did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 32 enemy attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted offensive operations in the Kostiantynivka area and toward Novoselivka, Osykove, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Raiske, Toretsk, Hruzke, Volodymyrivka, and Maiak.

The enemy carried out 36 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, attempting to advance toward Bilozerka, Chernihivka, Novyi Donbas, Vilne, Hannivka, Nykonorivka, Shevchenko, Serhiivka, Svitle, Vasylivka, and Novohryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops launched five assaults toward Sichneve and Ternove.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Russians attacked eight times, attempting to advance toward Uspishne, Rizdvianka, Shyroke, and Ternove.

Russian forces attackpetrovsk region more than 10 times since evening, causing damage

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to attack three times toward Pavlivka and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Dnipro River sector, the invaders did not carry out any assaults.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the Russian Federation forming offensive groups were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troop since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine-from February 24, 2022, to October 12, 2026-amount to approximately 1,554,310 personnel.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine