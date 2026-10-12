Power Outage Schedules In Effect In Some Regions On Monday
It is noted that hourly power outage schedules apply to all categories of consumers. The extent of the restrictions ranges from 0.5 to 1.5 stages.
Power supply for businesses and industry is also restricted.
These measures are being implemented due to the consequences of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.
It is emphasized that the situation in the power grid may change due to Russian attacks. Up-to-date information, including power outage schedules, will be published by regional distribution system operators on their social media pages.Read also: Russian forces attack energy facility in Kharkiv suburbs
Citizens are urged to use electricity sparingly during the hours when it is available.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the afternoon of October 11, Russian invaders attacked an energy facility in Kyiv. Several districts of the city experienced widespread power outages.
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