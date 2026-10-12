Russian UAV Strike Hits High-Rise Building In Kharkiv, Injuring 11 People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram.

He said,“The strike hit the high-rise building directly, causing extensive damage to the upper floors.”

Prior to this, Terekhov reported that a strike drone had struck the Kyivskyi district.

“As a result of the enemy 'Shahed' strike on the high-rise building, floors 7 through 9 in one of the building's entrances were destroyed. There is a fire at the scene. At this time, five casualties have been reported. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," the mayor later reported.

In total, as of 9:40 a.m., five strikes have already been carried out in the Kyivskyi district.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, the number of casualties has risen to 11.

Russian Banderol strike onovernight injures one person and damages infrastructure

“The number of casualties from the enemy's strike on a high-rise building in the Kyivskyi district has risen to 11. Three people were injured, while the rest are experiencing acute stress reactions. All received medical assistance on the scene,” the official said.

As reported by Ukrinform, three people were kille in Pisochyn, Kharkiv District, as a result of a Russian missile strike on the evening of October 11.