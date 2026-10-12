Defense Forces Destroy Workshop And Warehouse Storing Uavs And EW Equipment In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Airborne Assault Corps reported this on Telegram and released a video of the combat operation.

“More than 100 km deep behind enemy lines: the 7th Airborne Assault Corps destroyed a workshop and warehouse containing UAVs and electronic warfare equipment,” the statement reads.

As noted by the corps, the target was located deep behind enemy lines, in one of the five-story buildings in the Donetsk region. Reconnaissance personnel from the 7th Airborne Corps determined that equipment for enemy combat units was regularly shipped from this location.

Russian forces lose another 1,470 soldiers and two airsystems in war against Ukraine over past

“Pilots from the 237th Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 7th Airborne Corps, in coordination with other units, skillfully struck the target using 'Fire Point' FP-1 drones. As a result of the strike, the building, along with the enemy equipment, was destroyed,” the military concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine-from February 24, 2022, to October 12, 2026-amount to approximately 1,554,310 personnel, including 1,470 over the past 24 hours.