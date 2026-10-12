Ukraine Simplifies Logging Procedures For Defense And Fortification Works In Border Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, according to Ukrinform.

“Given the changing operational situation, defense forces must be able to establish the necessary defensive lines and engineering structures as quickly as possible. Therefore, our task is to eliminate unnecessary procedural delays where they concern national security and defense, while ensuring clear rules for carrying out such work,” emphasized Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi.

In particular, the plan calls for shortening the processing time for documents required to issue a logging permit for logging operations in the border zone.

“If the work is necessary for the construction, development, and maintenance of engineering and technical structures, fortifications, fences, border markers, clearings, and related infrastructure, the decision to issue a logging permit will be made within two business days of receiving the application,” the ministry explained.

In addition, provisions have been made for emergency logging in the event of a change in the operational situation. Defense force units will be able to cut down and remove trees and shrubs to create defensive lines, natural barriers, and obstacles to enemy movement without obtaining a logging permit and, if necessary, without prior inspections by commissions in areas of active combat operations and in territories designated by a decision of the regional defense council located along Ukraine's state border with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

“The implementation of this resolution will allow for the necessary work to be carried out more expeditiously in areas where the security situation requires it, particularly in border regions,” the Ministry of Agrarian Policy emphasized.

Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing in Pryluky and Obukhiv following Russian strikes

As previously reported, the procedure for logging for defense purposes and the construction of fortifications in Ukraine has been simplified as much as possible and is regulated by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 454 of April 23, 2024 (with the latest amendments and updates to the rules for timber harvesting). It is designed so that military units can quickly obtain materials and erect defensive structures without unnecessary bureaucracy.

Photo: 41st Mechanized Brigade