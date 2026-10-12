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Azerbaijancambodia Documents Exchanged

Azerbaijancambodia Documents Exchanged


Date: 2026-10-12 05:32:14

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A ceremony for the exchange of documents signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Cambodia was held on October 12, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Hun Manet.

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AzerNews

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