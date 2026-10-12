Over 30 Athletes Compete In Third Stage Of Azerbaijan Mountain Bike Cup

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The third stage of the Azerbaijan Mountain Bike Cup has been held.

More than 30 athletes competed in the event, which took place at the Mountain Bike Park.

Representatives of the Republican Olympic Cycling School (ROEQIUGVM) excelled in the elite, U-23 and junior men's categories. Mirmovsum Jabrayilov claimed first place, followed by Kamal Ismayilov in second and Kenan Eyvazov in third.

In the U-17 category, Ali Zeynalzade, Togrul Mammadli and Kenan Eyvazov, all representing ROEQIUGVM, took the first three places, respectively.

ROEQIUGVM athletes also dominated the U-15 category. Mahammadali Aghazade won gold, Mirali Miryahyayev took silver, and Kamran Abdullayev claimed bronze.