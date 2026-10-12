Bill Gates Warns Of Rising Cyber Threats From AI In 2027

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has predicted that the rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies will lead to numerous cybersecurity threats in 2027.

According to the information, Gates said in an interview with CNN that AI-powered cyberattacks would be one of the areas undergoing the most significant changes next year.

He noted that individuals misusing AI could gain new opportunities to influence financial markets.

Gates believes that AI spiraling out of control is not yet humanity's most pressing problem. He said the technology would need several more years of development before it could have a large-scale impact on the world.

In August, Gates published an essay outlining his concerns about artificial intelligence. The Microsoft co-founder also proposed introducing new taxes on AI as the technology increasingly replaces human workers.

Earlier, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who lead two of the largest AI companies, called for the pace of AI development to be slowed urgently.

Image: Denis Balibouse / Reuters