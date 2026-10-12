Houthis Threaten Saudi Airports And Airspace, Exempting Holy Cities Amid Strikes On Riyadh

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Yemen's Houthi movement has warned airlines, shipping companies, airport personnel and travellers against using Saudi Arabian airports and airspace, threatening potential attacks amid reports of strikes targeting aviation facilities in Riyadh.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree issued the warning in a statement published on X, declaring that Saudi aviation infrastructure could become a target of the group's military operations.

Saree described Saudi airports and airspace as“exposed to targeting and a theatre for operations by our forces.”

The spokesperson urged airlines and other operators to take the warning into account when planning flights and related activities in Saudi territory.

However, he said airports serving the holy cities of Mecca and Medina would be exempt from Houthi attacks.

The warning represents a potentially significant escalation in the confrontation between the Iran-aligned Houthi movement and Saudi Arabia, raising concerns about the security of civilian aviation and regional transport infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia is home to some of the Middle East's busiest aviation hubs, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, which serves as a principal gateway for pilgrims travelling to Mecca.

Any sustained threat to the country's airports or airspace could create operational challenges for commercial airlines, potentially affecting flight schedules, insurance arrangements and regional air routes.

The statement comes against the backdrop of reports of strikes affecting airports in Riyadh, although the extent of the reported damage and any resulting disruption to civilian aviation have not been independently established.

The Houthis, formally known as Ansar Allah, control much of northern Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, and have previously launched missile and drone attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia.

The movement has also conducted attacks on commercial shipping in and around the Red Sea, contributing to wider concerns about maritime security and international trade routes.

Saudi Arabia led a military coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Houthis. Although large-scale cross-border hostilities subsequently diminished following a UN-mediated truce in 2022, the underlying conflict has remained unresolved.

Saree's latest warning signals the possibility of renewed pressure on Saudi infrastructure, particularly if the confrontation develops into a broader exchange of strikes.

There has been no independently confirmed information in the supplied statement establishing that all Saudi airports are currently closed or that commercial flights have been suspended nationwide.

The announcement is a threat issued by the Houthi movement, rather than an official aviation safety notice from Saudi authorities or an international aviation regulator.