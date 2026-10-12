UAE Warns Gulf States Are 'All Targeted' As Attacks On Saudi Arabia Fuel Calls For Joint Defence

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The United Arab Emirates has called for stronger collective security and defence cooperation among Gulf Arab states, warning that escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia threaten the stability of the entire region.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, issued the warning on October 12, arguing that recent attacks had exposed weaknesses in regional security coordination and demonstrated the need for a more unified response.

In a statement published on X, Gargash said the Gulf states had become targets of a conflict they had sought to avoid, accusing the aggressor of mistakenly viewing them as the weakest link in the regional confrontation.

“Since the onset of the aggression against the Arab Gulf states, stemming from the aggressor's misguided assessment that they were the weakest link in a war we sought to avoid, it has become clear that we are all targeted, and that our security is indivisible,” he wrote.

The Emirati official stressed that threats against Saudi Arabia could not be treated as an isolated national security issue, given the close political, economic and strategic connections among Gulf countries.

“Targeting the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia undermines the security of the UAE and all Gulf states,” Gargash said.

He called for renewed cooperation within the Gulf's existing security structures, particularly in defence planning and collective threat assessment.

“There is a pressing need to revive joint Gulf action, particularly in its security and defence aspects, and to strengthen the collective security framework,” he added.

Gargash also acknowledged shortcomings in previous efforts to develop effective regional defence cooperation, arguing that insufficient coordination had encouraged further threats.

“This is the dimension that has witnessed grave neglect, which has emboldened others to overreach against us. Gulf security is a shared responsibility that brooks no leniency or delay,” he stated.

The remarks followed a series of attacks on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have intensified concerns about the vulnerability of critical civilian infrastructure.

On October 10, a Houthi attack on the airport killed at least 12 people and injured hundreds, according to Saudi authorities.

A further attack on October 11 struck a terminal at the airport, killing another person and injuring 11 others. Saudi officials also reported intercepting additional aerial threats near the facility.

Yemen's Houthi movement subsequently warned airlines and travellers against using Saudi airports and airspace, declaring that aviation facilities could remain targets of its military operations, with exceptions announced for airports serving Mecca and Medina.

The escalation has raised concerns over the safety of commercial aviation and the possibility of further disruption to regional transport networks.

For the UAE, the developments have reinforced the argument that attacks against one Gulf country carry consequences for its neighbours, particularly given their interconnected economies and transport infrastructure.

### Gulf security cooperation faces renewed scrutiny

Gargash's appeal also comes amid wider debate over the effectiveness of security cooperation within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which comprises Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman.

Although the six countries maintain national defence capabilities and participate in regional security arrangements, differences in strategic priorities and threat assessments have historically complicated efforts to develop a fully coordinated defence response.

The latest attacks have renewed questions about how Gulf states can strengthen early-warning systems, intelligence sharing, air and missile defence coordination, and protection of critical infrastructure.

Gargash has previously argued that Gulf governments demonstrated resilience individually during regional hostilities but did not achieve an equally effective collective response.

Speaking in September, he said national-level efforts had not translated into sufficient strategic coordination across the region, while also emphasising the importance of dialogue with Iran to reduce tensions.

The UAE has maintained that regional security requires both credible defensive capabilities and diplomatic engagement aimed at preventing further escalation.

Earlier this year, the UAE and several regional partners jointly condemned missile and drone attacks against Gulf states, reaffirming their commitment to sovereignty, territorial integrity and collective security.