Azerbaijan's Azergold Explores Mining Investment Opportunities In Colombia

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AzerGold CJSC is exploring opportunities to expand its international operations through potential mining projects and investment partnerships in Colombia, as the Azerbaijani state-owned company seeks to strengthen its presence in overseas mineral markets.

The prospects for cooperation were discussed during a meeting between Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of AzerGold's Executive Board, and Nelsy Raquel Munar Jaramillo, Colombia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

According to AzerGold, the discussions focused on bilateral cooperation in the mining industry, potential joint projects, investment partnerships and opportunities for the Azerbaijani company to participate in the development of Colombia's mineral resources.

During the meeting, Ibrahimov outlined AzerGold's experience across the mining value chain, from geological exploration and resource assessment to extraction and production.

He also highlighted the company's plans to expand its international activities, emphasising the importance of Azerbaijan's State Programme for 2027–2030 in supporting the development of the country's mining sector.

The programme is expected to provide a framework for strengthening the industry's long-term development, including opportunities to enhance production capacity and expand cooperation with international partners.

For AzerGold, potential overseas projects could offer opportunities to apply its technical expertise beyond Azerbaijan while exploring new investment destinations.

Ambassador Munar Jaramillo underscored Colombia's interest in attracting foreign investment into its mining industry, pointing to the country's mineral resource potential.

According to the diplomat, 16 of Colombia's 31 strategic mining sites have promising prospects for gold and copper reserves.