Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
President: Azerbaijan, As A Country Situated Just Between Asia And Europe, Plays A Role In Connectivity

President: Azerbaijan, As A Country Situated Just Between Asia And Europe, Plays A Role In Connectivity


Date: 2026-10-12 05:32:08

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"Southeast Asia is important for Azerbaijan and is one of our foreign policy priorities," President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan, as a country situated just between Asia and Europe, of course, plays a role in connectivity.

MENAFN12102026000195011045ID1111793945



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story
Search