President: Azerbaijan, As A Country Situated Just Between Asia And Europe, Plays A Role In Connectivity
"Southeast Asia is important for Azerbaijan and is one of our foreign policy priorities," President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet.
The head of state noted that Azerbaijan, as a country situated just between Asia and Europe, of course, plays a role in connectivity.
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