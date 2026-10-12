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Prime Minister Of Cambodia: Relations Exist With Azerbaijan In Defense, Security, And Education

Prime Minister Of Cambodia: Relations Exist With Azerbaijan In Defense, Security, And Education


Date: 2026-10-12 05:32:08

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"We agreed to have a framework agreement, which established a joint trade working group, which will work to implement and agree on the concrete action to improve our trade relationship on the defense, security and also education," Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet said during a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev.

The Prime Minister stated that at the multilateral level, the two countries reiterated their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation across international platforms, noting his country's support for Azerbaijan's status as an observer in ASEAN.

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