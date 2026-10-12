Kaztransoil Raises BTC-Bound Oil Transshipments By 24% In Jan-Sep
"Oil loading onto tankers at the port of Aktau using the facilities of KazTransOil JSC totaled 2.608 million tons, up 7% compared to the same period in 2025. In particular, oil transshipment along the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route increased by 24% to 1.164 million tons," the company said.
KazTransOil's consolidated volume of oil transportation and petroleum product transshipment amounted to 35.809 million tons in the first nine months of 2026, up 3% compared to the same period in 2025.
Oil transportation through KazTransOil's main oil pipeline system totaled 34.392 million tons, up 4% year-on-year.
The company's consolidated oil freight turnover reached 34.425 billion ton-kilometers in the reporting period, up 1% compared to the first nine months of 2025.
Oil freight turnover through KazTransOil's main oil pipeline system amounted to 26.677 billion ton-kilometers, up 1% year-on-year.
KazTransOil JSC is Kazakhstan's national oil pipeline operator, providing oil transportation services for the domestic market, transit, and exports.
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