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Kaztransoil Raises BTC-Bound Oil Transshipments By 24% In Jan-Sep


Date: 2026-10-12 05:31:55

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Oil transshipment by Kazakhstan's KazTransOil JSC along the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) route increased by 24% in the first nine months of 2026 year-on-year to 1.164 million tons, according to the company.

"Oil loading onto tankers at the port of Aktau using the facilities of KazTransOil JSC totaled 2.608 million tons, up 7% compared to the same period in 2025. In particular, oil transshipment along the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route increased by 24% to 1.164 million tons," the company said.

KazTransOil's consolidated volume of oil transportation and petroleum product transshipment amounted to 35.809 million tons in the first nine months of 2026, up 3% compared to the same period in 2025.

Oil transportation through KazTransOil's main oil pipeline system totaled 34.392 million tons, up 4% year-on-year.

The company's consolidated oil freight turnover reached 34.425 billion ton-kilometers in the reporting period, up 1% compared to the first nine months of 2025.

Oil freight turnover through KazTransOil's main oil pipeline system amounted to 26.677 billion ton-kilometers, up 1% year-on-year.

KazTransOil JSC is Kazakhstan's national oil pipeline operator, providing oil transportation services for the domestic market, transit, and exports.

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Trend News Agency

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