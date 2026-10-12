Global RNA Drugs Market Strategic Outlook, 2021-2031: Delivery, Value Chain, And Competition 13%-15% CAGR Unlocks Pipeline And Manufacturing Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "RNA Drugs Market Strategic Analysis: Delivery Innovations, Value Chain, and Competitive Dynamics" has been added tooffering.

The global RNA drugs market is entering a period of sustained commercial expansion as pharmaceutical development shifts from downstream protein targets toward upstream genetic messengers. Messenger RNA (mRNA), antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) and small interfering RNA (siRNA) are opening new therapeutic pathways across rare genetic disorders, oncology, hematology, infectious diseases and chronic conditions.

According to the report, the global RNA drugs market is projected to reach between $13.2 billion and $13.8 billion by 2026, with an estimated compound annual growth rate of 13% to 15% through 2031. Growth is being supported by improved delivery technologies, an expanding clinical pipeline and increased investment in oligonucleotide manufacturing capacity by Tier-1 biopharmaceutical companies.

Established products such as Spinraza and Patisiran (Onpattro) demonstrated the clinical potential of RNA modulation. The sector reached another important milestone on March 28, 2025, when Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of QfitliaT (fitusiran). The product is the sixth RNAi therapeutic discovered by Alnylam to receive U.S. approval and the first approved therapy designed to lower antithrombin, promote thrombin generation and rebalance hemostasis to prevent bleeding. Its approval highlights the expansion of RNA interference beyond ultra-rare metabolic disorders and into broader, high-impact clinical indications.

Regional RNA Therapeutics Market Outlook

North America continues to lead RNA drug innovation, investment and clinical trial activity. The regional market is expected to grow by approximately 12% to 14%, supported by venture capital, established biotechnology clusters and structured regulatory pathways. Commercial success increasingly depends on pharmacoeconomic evidence, value-based contracting and outcomes-based reimbursement, particularly for high-cost and long-acting therapies.

Europe is projected to expand by 11% to 13%. Market access remains fragmented because reimbursement decisions are influenced by national Health Technology Assessment requirements and country-specific budget models. Germany and the UK have demonstrated comparatively rapid uptake of breakthrough orphan therapies, while adoption across Southern and Eastern Europe is generally slower. European regulatory priorities include long-term pharmacovigilance for synthetic oligonucleotides and environmental risk assessment for lipid nanoparticle formulations.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest regional growth, at an estimated 16% to 19%. Rising healthcare expenditure, demographic change and national biotechnology investment are strengthening the regional RNA therapeutics ecosystem. China is building domestic capabilities in target discovery, active pharmaceutical ingredient production and lipid nanoparticle formulation. Taiwan, China remains important for clinical trial execution, high-precision biotechnology manufacturing and technology transfer. Japan offers a high-value market supported by an aging population and favorable pathways for genetic medicines.

South America is forecast to grow by 8% to 10%, with Brazil serving as the region's principal commercial market. Public health tenders and government-backed technology transfer programs remain central to market access. More stable siRNA formulations and subcutaneous administration are reducing dependence on ultra-cold chain infrastructure.

The Middle East and Africa market is projected to expand by 9% to 11%. Gulf Cooperation Council countries represent attractive early-adoption markets for high-cost orphan RNA drugs supported by government funding. Wider African adoption will depend on thermostable formulations, stronger healthcare infrastructure and differentiated pricing strategies.

RNA Drug Delivery Technologies

Delivery technology remains a critical determinant of clinical performance, intellectual property value and commercial viability. GalNAc conjugates have become central to liver-directed siRNA development by enabling targeted delivery to hepatocytes, subcutaneous administration, lower dosing and extended dosing intervals. The platform supports regimens that may range from once every three months to once every six months and remains a major component of Alnylam's competitive position.

Lipid nanoparticles continue to play a leading role in mRNA delivery and other large-payload applications. Current research is focused on extra-hepatic delivery to the central nervous system, skeletal muscle and tumor microenvironments. Developers are modifying lipid chemistry and incorporating targeting ligands to reduce liver accumulation and improve tissue-specific delivery. Formulation complexity, proprietary ionizable lipids and demanding manufacturing requirements create significant barriers to entry.

RNA Therapeutics Value Chain and Manufacturing

The RNA drugs value chain begins with computational biology, bioinformatics and machine learning-supported sequence design. Developers seek to maximize target specificity while limiting off-target activity and unintended biological responses.

Raw material availability is a strategic concern. RNA production depends on specialized nucleoside phosphoramidites, chemical modifications and proprietary lipids sourced from a limited supplier base. Recent supply chain disruptions have increased demand for supplier diversification, regional manufacturing and long-term procurement agreements.

Oligonucleotide manufacturing represents one of the industry's most significant constraints. Solid-phase chemical synthesis must scale from kilogram volumes for rare diseases to potentially metric-ton requirements for cardiometabolic and other prevalent conditions. Existing infrastructure for synthesis, cleavage and chromatography purification may be insufficient to support mass-market demand without substantial capital investment and process innovation.

Formulation and fill-finish capabilities are equally important. Lipid nanoparticle production requires precise microfluidic mixing, consistent nanoparticle size and high encapsulation efficiency. Certain RNA modalities also require aseptic processing and temperature-controlled logistics. At the commercialization stage, manufacturers must address reimbursement through real-world evidence, longitudinal outcomes data and risk-sharing agreements.

Competitive Landscape

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals remains a leading RNA interference company, supported by a validated pipeline, commercial products and its GalNAc-siRNA platform. The approval of fitusiran demonstrates the company's ability to extend its technology into hematology. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is another prominent participant, using its TRiMT platform to advance hepatic and extra-hepatic RNAi programs, including pulmonary indications.

Large pharmaceutical companies are expanding their RNA portfolios through licensing, acquisitions and internal research investment. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is integrating RNA assets into its rare disease and gastroenterology strategy, while Amgen Inc. is applying its global development and commercialization infrastructure to cardiovascular and oncology opportunities.

Platform innovators are addressing molecular precision and delivery limitations. Silence Therapeutics plc and WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. are developing differentiated oligonucleotide technologies, while Arbutus Biopharma Corporation retains strategically important intellectual property associated with lipid nanoparticle delivery. Ascletis Pharma Inc., Sirnaomics Inc., OliX Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biomics Biotechnologies Co. Ltd. are contributing to the expansion of the Asia-Pacific RNA biotechnology sector.

Specialized companies are also targeting localized and disease-specific applications. Sylentis S.A. is focused on ocular indications, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is developing RNAi approaches for immuno-oncology, and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is advancing self-amplifying mRNA and lipid nanoparticle technologies. These companies illustrate the growing diversity of RNA drug platforms and administration strategies.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Extra-hepatic delivery represents one of the most valuable opportunities in the RNA drugs market. Antibody-oligonucleotide conjugates, peptide-based nanoparticles and other targeted delivery systems could support treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, muscular disorders, cancer and additional conditions that remain difficult to address with current platforms.

The therapeutic pipeline is also expanding from rare diseases into hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, chronic hepatitis B and other high-prevalence conditions. Combination strategies pairing RNA drugs with small molecules or monoclonal antibodies may improve outcomes in oncology and other multi-pathway diseases.

Key challenges include limited oligonucleotide production capacity, complex scale-up requirements, fragmented intellectual property and ongoing litigation involving lipid nanoparticle composition and nucleotide modification. Reimbursement also remains a major commercial barrier as healthcare systems assess the budget impact of high-cost genetic medicines. Companies that combine effective delivery, scalable manufacturing and credible outcomes-based market access strategies will be best positioned to capture growth in the global RNA therapeutics market.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global RNA Drugs Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Market Restraints

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.4 Industry Trends

2.5 Geopolitical Impact Analysis

2.5.1 Impact on Global Macroeconomic Environment

2.5.2 Impact on RNA Drugs Industry and Supply Chain

Chapter 3 RNA Drugs Technology, Manufacturing & Patent Analysis

3.1 RNA Drugs Synthesis and Manufacturing Process

3.2 Chemical Modification Technologies

3.3 Quality Control and Analytical Methods

3.4 Global Patent Landscape for RNA Drugs

3.5 Key Patent Expirations and White Space Analysis

Chapter 4 Global RNA Drugs Market by Delivery Technology

4.1 Global RNA Drugs Market Size by Delivery Technology (2021-2031)

4.2 Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs)

4.3 N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) Conjugates

4.4 Exosomes and Peptide-Based Delivery

4.5 Other Emerging Delivery Systems

Chapter 5 Global RNA Drugs Market by Indication

5.1 Global RNA Drugs Market Size by Indication (2021-2031)

5.2 Genetic and Rare Diseases

5.3 Infectious Diseases

5.4 Oncology

5.5 Cardiovascular and Metabolic Diseases

5.6 Other Indications

Chapter 6 Global RNA Drugs Market by Region

6.1 Global RNA Drugs Market Size by Region (2021-2031)

6.2 North America RNA Drugs Market Analysis

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Canada

6.3 Europe RNA Drugs Market Analysis

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 United Kingdom

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 Italy

6.3.5 Spain

6.4 Asia-Pacific RNA Drugs Market Analysis

6.4.1 China

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 India

6.4.4 South Korea

6.4.5 Taiwan (China)

6.5 Latin America RNA Drugs Market Analysis

6.5.1 Brazil

6.5.2 Mexico

6.6 Middle East & Africa RNA Drugs Market Analysis

Chapter 7 RNA Drugs Industry Value Chain Analysis

7.1 Upstream Raw Materials (Nucleotides, Lipids, Enzymes)

7.2 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

7.3 Midstream Formulation and Drug Development

7.4 Downstream Distribution and Healthcare Providers

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Global RNA Drugs Market Concentration Ratio

8.2 Global Top Players RNA Drugs Revenue and Market Share

8.3 Key Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Partnerships

8.4 R&D Pipeline Comparison among Key Players

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

9.1.1 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Corporate Overview

9.1.2 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. RNA Drugs Clinical Pipeline & R&D

9.1.3 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. SWOT Analysis

9.1.4 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. RNA Drugs Financial & Operating Data

9.2 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

9.2.1 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Corporate Overview

9.2.2 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited RNA Drugs Clinical Pipeline & R&D

9.2.3 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited SWOT Analysis

9.2.4 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited RNA Drugs Financial & Operating Data

9.3 Adhera Therapeutics Inc.

9.3.1 Adhera Therapeutics Inc. Corporate Overview

9.3.2 Adhera Therapeutics Inc. RNA Drugs Clinical Pipeline & R&D

9.3.3 Adhera Therapeutics Inc. SWOT Analysis

9.3.4 Adhera Therapeutics Inc. RNA Drugs Financial & Operating Data

9.4 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

9.4.1 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Corporate Overview

9.4.2 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. RNA Drugs Clinical Pipeline & R&D

9.4.3 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. SWOT Analysis

9.4.4 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. RNA Drugs Financial & Operating Data

9.5 Silence Therapeutics plc

9.5.1 Silence Therapeutics plc Corporate Overview

9.5.2 Silence Therapeutics plc RNA Drugs Clinical Pipeline & R&D

9.5.3 Silence Therapeutics plc SWOT Analysis

9.5.4 Silence Therapeutics plc RNA Drugs Financial & Operating Data

9.6 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

9.6.1 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Corporate Overview

9.6.2 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation RNA Drugs Clinical Pipeline & R&D

9.6.3 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation SWOT Analysis

9.6.4 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation RNA Drugs Financial & Operating Data

9.7 Sylentis S.A.

9.7.1 Sylentis S.A. Corporate Overview

9.7.2 Sylentis S.A. RNA Drugs Clinical Pipeline & R&D

9.7.3 Sylentis S.A. SWOT Analysis

9.7.4 Sylentis S.A. RNA Drugs Financial & Operating Data

9.8 WAVE Life Sciences Ltd.

9.8.1 WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. Corporate Overview

9.8.2 WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. RNA Drugs Clinical Pipeline & R&D

9.8.3 WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. SWOT Analysis

9.8.4 WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. RNA Drugs Financial & Operating Data

9.9 Ascletis Pharma Inc.

9.9.1 Ascletis Pharma Inc. Corporate Overview

9.9.2 Ascletis Pharma Inc. RNA Drugs Clinical Pipeline & R&D

9.9.3 Ascletis Pharma Inc. SWOT Analysis

9.9.4 Ascletis Pharma Inc. RNA Drugs Financial & Operating Data

9.10 Biomics Biotechnologies Co. Ltd.

9.10.1 Biomics Biotechnologies Co. Ltd. Corporate Overview

9.10.2 Biomics Biotechnologies Co. Ltd. RNA Drugs Clinical Pipeline & R&D

9.10.3 Biomics Biotechnologies Co. Ltd. SWOT Analysis

9.10.4 Biomics Biotechnologies Co. Ltd. RNA Drugs Financial & Operating Data

9.11 Sirnaomics Inc.

9.11.1 Sirnaomics Inc. Corporate Overview

9.11.2 Sirnaomics Inc. RNA Drugs Clinical Pipeline & R&D

9.11.3 Sirnaomics Inc. SWOT Analysis

9.11.4 Sirnaomics Inc. RNA Drugs Financial & Operating Data

9.12 OliX Pharmaceuticals Inc.

9.12.1 OliX Pharmaceuticals Inc. Corporate Overview

9.12.2 OliX Pharmaceuticals Inc. RNA Drugs Clinical Pipeline & R&D

9.12.3 OliX Pharmaceuticals Inc. SWOT Analysis

9.12.4 OliX Pharmaceuticals Inc. RNA Drugs Financial & Operating Data

9.13 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

9.13.1 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Corporate Overview

9.13.2 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. RNA Drugs Clinical Pipeline & R&D

9.13.3 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. SWOT Analysis

9.13.4 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. RNA Drugs Financial & Operating Data

9.14 Amgen Inc.

9.14.1 Amgen Inc. Corporate Overview

9.14.2 Amgen Inc. RNA Drugs Clinical Pipeline & R&D

9.14.3 Amgen Inc. SWOT Analysis

9.14.4 Amgen Inc. RNA Drugs Financial & Operating Data

9.15 Bio-Path Holdings Inc.

9.15.1 Bio-Path Holdings Inc. Corporate Overview

9.15.2 Bio-Path Holdings Inc. RNA Drugs Clinical Pipeline & R&D

9.15.3 Bio-Path Holdings Inc. SWOT Analysis

9.15.4 Bio-Path Holdings Inc. RNA Drugs Financial & Operating Data

9.16 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

9.16.1 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Corporate Overview

9.16.2 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. RNA Drugs Clinical Pipeline & R&D

9.16.3 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. SWOT Analysis

9.16.4 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. RNA Drugs Financial & Operating Data

Chapter 10 Market Forecast (2027-2031)

10.1 Global RNA Drugs Market Size Forecast (2027-2031)

10.2 Global RNA Drugs Market Forecast by Delivery Technology

10.3 Global RNA Drugs Market Forecast by Indication

10.4 Global RNA Drugs Market Forecast by Region

Chapter 11 Research Conclusions

List of Figures [39]

List of Tables [29]

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