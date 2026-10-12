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AI In Drug Discovery Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2035 Generative AI And Precision Medicine Drive 30.5% CAGR To USD 43.9 Billion


Date: 2026-10-12 05:31:49

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market to Reach USD 43.9 Billion by 2035

The Global Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 43.9 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 30.5%. Growth is being driven by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies integrating advanced computational technologies into research and development workflows.

The increasing prevalence of complex and long-term health conditions is strengthening demand for innovative therapeutics and faster development processes. AI-driven discovery tools help organizations improve research efficiency, shorten timelines, enhance decision-making, and analyze extensive biomedical datasets. These technologies are increasingly applied to biological target identification, candidate compound optimization, novel molecular design, predictive modeling, and early-stage testing.

High costs and lengthy timelines associated with conventional drug research are encouraging companies to adopt AI platforms that improve productivity and analytical accuracy. Rising interest in precision medicine and personalized treatment is also increasing demand for intelligent solutions capable of evaluating complex biological, clinical, and chemical information. Additional market growth is supported by expanding digital healthcare infrastructure, biotechnology investment, and research focused on developing more transparent and reliable artificial intelligence models.

Software Segment Leads the Market

The software segment accounted for 67.9% of the market in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2026-2035. Software platforms are central to the AI-driven drug discovery ecosystem, enabling researchers to manage large biomedical datasets, conduct computational simulations, perform molecular modeling, and generate predictive insights.

Ongoing advances in machine learning and deep learning architectures are improving the analytical capabilities of drug discovery software. Sophisticated algorithms support large-scale chemical simulations and help research teams identify promising therapeutic candidates more efficiently. As pharmaceutical organizations modernize their research operations, demand for scalable software platforms is expected to remain strong.

Machine Learning Accounts for a Dominant Share

The machine learning segment held 82.6% of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market in 2025. Machine learning technologies support the analysis of complex biological and chemical datasets, allowing researchers to identify patterns, assess molecular properties, and generate predictive insights for early-stage development decisions.

Applications include the evaluation of genomic information, molecular libraries, experimental results, clinical records, and real-world data. The increasing integration of these sources is supporting personalized treatment strategies and more informed therapeutic development. Advances in cloud computing and scalable data processing infrastructure are also enabling broader deployment of machine learning across pharmaceutical research environments.

North America Holds the Largest Regional Share

North America accounted for 47.7% of the market in 2025. Regional growth is supported by the rapid adoption of advanced digital technologies among pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations, a well-developed innovation ecosystem, and substantial investment in biotechnology research.

Continued development of digital healthcare infrastructure is accelerating the deployment of AI-driven drug discovery platforms across the region. Supportive regulatory frameworks and collaboration among technology companies, life sciences organizations, and research institutions are also encouraging the responsible use of artificial intelligence in biomedical research.

Competitive Landscape and Company Strategies

Major companies operating in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market include Isomorphic Labs (Alphabet), Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Schrodinger, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI, Atomwise, Insitro, Deep Genomics, Iktos, Deargen, 9Bio Therapeutics, Aureka Biotechnologies, CellCodex Technology Limited, chAIron, DenovAI Biotech, Examol, Helical.AI, Orakl Oncology, and Therenia.

Market participants are investing in research and development to improve AI algorithms for molecular modeling, predictive analytics, and candidate identification. Strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and academic research institutions are helping accelerate therapeutic innovation. Companies are also expanding cloud-based computing infrastructure and high-performance data platforms to process complex biomedical information at scale. Additional priorities include automation, advanced analytics, and scalable machine learning models designed to optimize drug discovery workflows.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
  • Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
  • In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 183
Forecast Period 2025-2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $43.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research approach
1.3 Quality commitments
1.3.1 AI policy and data integrity commitment
1.3.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.4 Research trail and confidence scoring
1.4.1 Research trail components
1.4.2 Scoring components
1.5 Data collection
1.5.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.6 Data mining sources
1.6.1 Paid sources
1.6.1.1 Sources, by region
1.7 Base estimates and calculations
1.7.1 Revenue share analysis
1.7.2 Base year calculation
1.8 Forecast model
1.9 Research transparency addendum
1.9.1 Source attribution framework
1.9.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.9.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Market Trends
2.2.1 Business trends
2.2.2 Regional trends
2.2.3 Component trends
2.2.4 Technology trends
2.2.5 Application type trends
2.2.6 Therapeutic area trends
2.2.7 End use trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing prevalence of complex and chronic diseases
3.2.1.2 Data explosion and digitization in healthcare
3.2.1.3 Advancements in AI algorithms and computing power
3.2.1.4 Growing collaboration between tech and pharma companies
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Data quality and integration issues
3.2.2.2 Regulatory and ethical concerns
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Expansion of personalized and precision medicine
3.2.3.2 Emergence of generative AI in molecule design
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.4.1 North America
3.4.1.1 U.S.
3.4.1.2 Canada
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East and Africa
3.5 Future market trends (Driven by Primary Research)
3.6 Technological landscape
3.6.1 Current technologies
3.6.2 Emerging technologies
3.7 Investment and funding landscape
3.8 Impact of AI and generative AI on the market
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Merger and acquisition
4.6.2 Partnership and collaboration
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Component, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Software
5.2.1 On-premise
5.2.2 Cloud-based
5.3 Services
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Technology, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Machine learning
6.2.1 Deep learning
6.2.2 Supervised learning
6.2.3 Unsupervised learning
6.2.4 Other machine learning technologies
6.3 Other technologies
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application Type, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Molecular library screening
7.3 Target identification
7.4 Drug optimization and repurposing
7.5 De novo drug designing
7.6 Preclinical testing
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Therapeutic Area, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Oncology
8.3 Neurodegenerative diseases
8.4 Inflammatory
8.5 Infectious diseases
8.6 Metabolic diseases
8.7 Rare diseases
8.8 Cardiovascular diseases
8.9 Other therapeutic areas
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
9.3 Contract research organizations (CROs)
9.4 Other end users
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 Italy
10.3.6 Netherlands
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 South Korea
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 Middle East and Africa
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 UAE
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Isomorphic Labs (Alphabet)
11.2 Microsoft Corporation
11.3 NVIDIA Corporation
11.4 International Business Machines Corporation
11.5 Schrodinger
11.6 Recursion Pharmaceuticals
11.7 Insilico Medicine
11.8 BenevolentAI
11.9 Atomwise
11.10 Insitro
11.11 Deep Genomics
11.12 Iktos
11.13 Deargen
11.14 9 Bio Therapeutics
11.15 Aureka Biotechnologies
11.16 CellCodex Technology Limited
11.17 chAIron
11.18 DenovAI Biotech
11.19 Examol
11.20 Helical.AI
11.21 Orakl Oncology
11.22 Therenia
For more information about this report visit

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