AI In Drug Discovery Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2035 Generative AI And Precision Medicine Drive 30.5% CAGR To USD 43.9 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2025-2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$43.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|30.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research approach
1.3 Quality commitments
1.3.1 AI policy and data integrity commitment
1.3.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.4 Research trail and confidence scoring
1.4.1 Research trail components
1.4.2 Scoring components
1.5 Data collection
1.5.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.6 Data mining sources
1.6.1 Paid sources
1.6.1.1 Sources, by region
1.7 Base estimates and calculations
1.7.1 Revenue share analysis
1.7.2 Base year calculation
1.8 Forecast model
1.9 Research transparency addendum
1.9.1 Source attribution framework
1.9.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.9.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Market Trends
2.2.1 Business trends
2.2.2 Regional trends
2.2.3 Component trends
2.2.4 Technology trends
2.2.5 Application type trends
2.2.6 Therapeutic area trends
2.2.7 End use trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing prevalence of complex and chronic diseases
3.2.1.2 Data explosion and digitization in healthcare
3.2.1.3 Advancements in AI algorithms and computing power
3.2.1.4 Growing collaboration between tech and pharma companies
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Data quality and integration issues
3.2.2.2 Regulatory and ethical concerns
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Expansion of personalized and precision medicine
3.2.3.2 Emergence of generative AI in molecule design
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.4.1 North America
3.4.1.1 U.S.
3.4.1.2 Canada
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East and Africa
3.5 Future market trends (Driven by Primary Research)
3.6 Technological landscape
3.6.1 Current technologies
3.6.2 Emerging technologies
3.7 Investment and funding landscape
3.8 Impact of AI and generative AI on the market
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Merger and acquisition
4.6.2 Partnership and collaboration
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Component, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Software
5.2.1 On-premise
5.2.2 Cloud-based
5.3 Services
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Technology, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Machine learning
6.2.1 Deep learning
6.2.2 Supervised learning
6.2.3 Unsupervised learning
6.2.4 Other machine learning technologies
6.3 Other technologies
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application Type, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Molecular library screening
7.3 Target identification
7.4 Drug optimization and repurposing
7.5 De novo drug designing
7.6 Preclinical testing
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Therapeutic Area, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Oncology
8.3 Neurodegenerative diseases
8.4 Inflammatory
8.5 Infectious diseases
8.6 Metabolic diseases
8.7 Rare diseases
8.8 Cardiovascular diseases
8.9 Other therapeutic areas
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
9.3 Contract research organizations (CROs)
9.4 Other end users
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 Italy
10.3.6 Netherlands
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 South Korea
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 Middle East and Africa
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 UAE
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Isomorphic Labs (Alphabet)
11.2 Microsoft Corporation
11.3 NVIDIA Corporation
11.4 International Business Machines Corporation
11.5 Schrodinger
11.6 Recursion Pharmaceuticals
11.7 Insilico Medicine
11.8 BenevolentAI
11.9 Atomwise
11.10 Insitro
11.11 Deep Genomics
11.12 Iktos
11.13 Deargen
11.14 9 Bio Therapeutics
11.15 Aureka Biotechnologies
11.16 CellCodex Technology Limited
11.17 chAIron
11.18 DenovAI Biotech
11.19 Examol
11.20 Helical.AI
11.21 Orakl Oncology
11.22 Therenia
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