Global Recombinant Proteins Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2026-2035 Biologics And Precision Medicine Fuel 9.3% CAGR To USD 5.7 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI strategies center on protein engineering, scalable manufacturing, strategic partnerships, wider distribution, and GMP-compliant facilities amid rising biologics demand.

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Recombinant Proteins Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Recombinant Proteins Market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Market growth is being driven by the increasing use of therapeutic proteins in the treatment of cancer, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and other chronic or life-threatening conditions. The expanding geriatric population and rising global prevalence of chronic illnesses are increasing demand for advanced treatment options. Continued progress in biotechnology, personalized medicine, diagnostics, and biologic drug development is also strengthening the role of recombinant proteins across modern healthcare systems.

Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, academic institutions, and research laboratories increasingly rely on recombinant proteins for therapeutic development, diagnostic testing, and biomedical research. Greater investment in research infrastructure, combined with broader adoption of biologics, is supporting market expansion. Advances in protein engineering and manufacturing technologies are improving product stability, functionality, production efficiency, and scalability, creating additional opportunities for market participants.

Products Segment Leads Market Revenue

The products segment generated USD 1.6 billion in 2025, supported by extensive use across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and research applications. Demand continues to rise as biologic-based therapies gain wider clinical and commercial acceptance. Improvements in protein engineering are enabling manufacturers to develop more stable and functionally enhanced products for specialized research and therapeutic applications. These developments are expected to support the segment's leading market position through 2035.

Drug Discovery and Development Holds 34.3% Share

The drug discovery and development segment accounted for 34.3% of the Global Recombinant Proteins Market in 2025. Key applications include biologics, vaccines, and cell and gene therapy programs. Recombinant proteins are used throughout target identification, validation, preclinical studies, and clinical evaluation, making them essential to pharmaceutical research and therapeutic innovation.

Growing investment in precision medicine and targeted treatment strategies is expanding demand within this segment. The increasing burden of chronic diseases is also encouraging pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to accelerate research pipelines and develop treatments tailored to specific biological pathways and patient populations.

North America Maintains Market Leadership

North America represented 48.4% of the recombinant proteins market in 2025. The region's leadership is supported by its established biotechnology and pharmaceutical ecosystem, advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong research capabilities, and substantial investment in protein-based therapies.

A high prevalence of chronic diseases continues to increase demand for innovative treatments, while established regulatory frameworks support product quality and commercialization. The growing focus on precision medicine, biologics, and advanced therapeutic platforms is expected to sustain North America's leading position throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Key companies operating in the Global Recombinant Proteins Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma), GenScript Biotech, Bio-Techne, Sino Biological, ACROBiosystems Group, Abnova, Proteintech Group, RayBiotech, Creative BioMart, BPS Bioscience, ProteoGenix, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Miltenyi Biotec.

Market participants are prioritizing innovation in protein engineering, portfolio expansion, and advanced manufacturing capabilities. Strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are helping improve research capacity and accelerate product development. Companies are also expanding global distribution networks to increase market access and investing in GMP-compliant production facilities to strengthen quality assurance, scalability, and regulatory compliance.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive assessment using Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segment performance, and regional forecasts through 2035 Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market scope and definition

1.2 Research approach

1.3 Quality commitments

1.3.1 GMI AI policy and data integrity commitment

1.3.1.1 Source consistency protocol

1.4 Research trail and confidence scoring

1.4.1 Research trail components

1.4.2 Scoring components

1.5 Data collection

1.5.1 Partial list of primary sources

1.6 Data mining sources

1.6.1 Paid sources

1.6.1.1 Sources, by region

1.7 Base estimates and calculations

1.7.1 Revenue share analysis

1.7.2 Base year calculation

1.8 Forecast model

1.9 Research transparency addendum

1.9.1 Source attribution framework

1.9.2 Quality assurance metrics

1.9.3 Our commitment to trust

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.2.1 Regional trends

2.2.2 Products & services trends

2.2.3 Application trends

2.2.4 Host-cell trends

2.2.5 End use trends

2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and therapeutic proteins

3.2.1.2 Advancements in protein engineering

3.2.1.3 Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High production costs

3.2.2.2 Stringent regulatory requirements

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.2.3.1 Expansion of personalized medicine and precision protein therapeutics

3.2.3.2 Growing outsourcing to specialized protein service providers

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape (Driven by Primary Research)

3.4.1 North America

3.4.1.1 U.S.

3.4.1.2 Canada

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia-Pacific

3.5 Technology and innovation landscape (Driven by Primary Research)

3.5.1 Current technologies

3.5.2 Emerging technologies

3.6 Investment and funding landscape (Driven by Primary Research)

3.7 Impact of AI/ gen AI on the market (Driven by Primary Research)

3.8 Patent analysis (Driven by Primary Research)

3.9 Pricing analysis (Driven by Primary Research)

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Merger and acquisition

4.6.2 Partnership and collaboration

4.6.3 New product launches

4.6.4 Expansion plans

Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Products & Services, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Products

5.2.1 Cytokines & growth factors

5.2.1.1 Interferons (IFNs)

5.2.1.2 Interleukins (ILs)

5.2.1.3 Other cytokines & growth factors

5.2.2 Antibodies

5.2.3 Immune checkpoint proteins

5.2.4 Virus antigens

5.2.5 Enzymes

5.2.5.1 Kinases

5.2.5.2 Metabolic enzymes

5.2.5.3 Other enzymes

5.2.6 Recombinant regulatory proteins

5.2.7 Hormones

5.2.8 Other products

5.3 Production services

Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Drug discovery & development

6.2.1 Biologics

6.2.2 Vaccines

6.2.3 Cell & gene therapies

6.3 Research

6.4 Diagnostics

6.5 Other applications

Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Host-cell, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Mammalian systems

7.3 Insect cells

7.4 Yeast & fungi

7.5 Bacterial cells

7.6 Other host-cells

Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

8.3 Academic & research institutes

8.4 Contract research organizations (CRO's)

8.5 Other end users

Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Netherlands

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 South Korea

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 UAE

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Abnova

10.2 ACROBiosystems Group

10.3 Bio Rad Laboratories

10.4 Bio Techne

10.5 BPS Bioscience

10.6 Creative BioMart

10.7 GenScript Biotech

10.8 Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

10.9 Miltenyi Biotec

10.10 Proteintech Group

10.11 ProteoGenix

10.12 RayBiotech

10.13 Sino Biological

10.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific

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