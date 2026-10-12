Australia And New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Featuring Profiles Of Blackmores, Vitaco, Integria Healthcare, Sanserson, NZ Herbals, Phytomed, Deep Blue Health, Bioglan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Natural, plant-based wellness gains momentum as adults prioritize immunity and menopause support, while pharmacy and online expansion boosts reach and Australia leads regional demand

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market Share: Size, Outlook, Forecast Trends, and Growth Report (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia and New Zealand herbal supplements market is projected to expand from AUD 2.19 billion in 2025 to AUD 4.68 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.90% during 2026-2035. Growth is being supported by increasing health awareness, an aging population, demand for preventive healthcare products, and greater consumer interest in plant-based wellness solutions. Wider availability through pharmacies, drug stores, supermarkets, and online platforms is also improving product accessibility across the region.

Key Market Trends and Insights



Adults remain the leading consumer group, supported by wellness, lifestyle, and preventive health trends.

Immunity supplements are expected to lead the application segment as health-conscious consumers prioritize immune support.

Australia accounted for more than 80% of regional revenue during the historical period and is expected to retain its market leadership. Demand for menopause, metabolic health, digestive health, cardiovascular health, sleep, and stress-support products continues to increase.

Health Concerns Support Market Expansion

High obesity rates are strengthening demand for herbal supplements associated with weight management and metabolic health. According to the Obesity Evidence Hub, approximately 65.8% of Australian adults were classified as overweight or obese in 2022-23. This prevalence is encouraging consumers to consider natural products as part of broader wellness and preventive health routines.

Chronic health conditions are also influencing purchasing decisions. The Heart Foundation reports that 1 in 6 Australians self-report living with cardiovascular disease, representing more than 4.5 million people or nearly 18% of the population. Alongside conventional care, growing awareness of cardiovascular, digestive, bone, joint, and metabolic health is creating opportunities for targeted herbal supplement formulations.

Immunity Supplements Positioned for Strong Growth

Applications covered by the report include body building supplements, weight loss supplements, digestive and heart supplements, immunity supplements, bone and joint supplements, beauty supplements, and other products. Immunity supplements are anticipated to secure a leading market share, driven by sustained consumer focus on immune health and the prevalence of autoimmune disorders.

The Australasian Society of Clinical Immunology and Allergy states that more than 80 related autoimmune disorders affect nearly 5% of people across Australia and New Zealand. This health burden, combined with demand for natural ingredients, is supporting product development and sales in the immunity category.

Menopause and Natural Wellness Products Gain Visibility

Demand for menopause and perimenopause supplements is rising as hormonal health receives greater public attention. A Senate inquiry in August 2024 highlighted increased social media advertising for herbal products targeting menopause symptoms. While scrutiny of product claims and regulatory compliance remains important, greater visibility has expanded consumer awareness and market interest.

Natural and self-managed wellness is another influential trend. In April 2024, the Australian Menopause Society reported that 75% of surveyed women self-prescribed herbal therapies for general well-being. Manufacturers that prioritize evidence-based formulations, transparent claims, quality assurance, and responsible consumer education are expected to be well positioned as regulatory and safety expectations evolve.

Regional and Competitive Outlook

Australia is forecast to remain the largest regional market due to higher healthcare spending, established retail networks, and strong demand for natural wellness products. New Zealand also presents growth opportunities, supported by domestic manufacturers, consumer familiarity with herbal products, and access to broader Asia-Pacific markets.

Leading companies analyzed in the report include Blackmores Limited, Vitaco Holdings Limited, Integria Healthcare, and Sanderson. Blackmores offers products addressing immunity, skin, digestive, and general wellness needs. Vitaco serves the market through brands such as Nutra-Life, Healtheries, Musashi, and Aussie Bodies, with recent portfolio development including Nutra-Life Lactose Digest.

Integria Healthcare supplies evidence-based botanical products through practitioner brands including MediHerb, Eagle, Eagle Clinical, and Eureka, supported by education, sustainability, and research-driven product development. Sanderson, a 100% New Zealand-owned company, provides supplements targeting sleep, stress, inflammation, and immunity while maintaining international GMP standards. Other participants include NZ Herbals, Phytomed, Deep Blue Health, and Bioglan.

Market Segmentation and Strategic Coverage

The report assesses the market by source, including leaves, barks, fruits and vegetables, roots, and other materials. Product forms include tablets, capsules, liquids, soft gels, powders, and other formats. Consumer categories cover adults, pediatric users, geriatric consumers, and pregnant women, while distribution analysis includes pharmacies and drug stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, other offline outlets, and online channels.

Competitive analysis covers investments, funding activity, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, regional expansion, technology adoption, and capacity enhancement. It also examines market drivers, emerging opportunities, restraints, unmet needs, and the strategic initiatives shaping the Australia and New Zealand herbal supplements industry through 2035.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Herbal Supplements Market Overview

3.1 Asia-Pacific Herbal Supplements Market

3.1.1 Asia-Pacific Herbal Supplements Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.1.2 Asia-Pacific Herbal Supplements Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

3.2 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market

3.2.1 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market Landscape*

4.1 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market: Developers Landscape

4.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

4.1.3 Analysis by Region

4.2 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market: Product Landscape

4.2.1 Analysis by Source

4.2.2 Analysis by Form

5 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

5.2 SWOT Analysis

5.2.1 Strengths

5.2.2 Weaknesses

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Threats

5.3 PESTEL Analysis

5.3.1 Political

5.3.2 Economic

5.3.3 Social

5.3.4 Technological

5.3.5 Legal

5.3.6 Environment

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.5 Degree of Rivalry

5.5 Key Demand Indicators

5.6 Key Price Indicators

5.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

6 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

6.1 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market (2019-2035) by Source

6.1.1 Leaves

6.1.2 Barks

6.1.3 Fruits and Vegetables

6.1.4 Roots

6.1.5 Others

6.2 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market (2019-2035) by Form

6.2.1 Tablets

6.2.2 Capsules

6.2.3 Liquid

6.2.4 Soft Gels

6.2.5 Powder

6.2.6 Others

6.3 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market (2019-2035) by Consumer

6.3.1 Adults

6.3.2 Pediatric

6.3.3 Geriatric

6.3.4 Pregnant Women

6.4 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market (2019-2035) by Application

6.4.1 Body Building Supplement

6.4.2 Weight Loss Supplement

6.4.3 Digestive & Heart Supplement

6.4.4 Immunity Supplement

6.4.5 Bone & Joint Supplement

6.4.6 Beauty Supplement

6.4.7 Others

6.5 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market (2019-2035) by Distribution Channel

6.5.1 Offline

6.5.1.1 Pharmacies & Drug Stores

6.5.1.2 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

6.5.1.3 Others

6.5.2 Online

6.6 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market (2019-2035) by Country

6.6.1 Australia

6.6.2 New Zealand

7 Australia Herbal Supplements Market (2019-2035)

7.1 Australia Herbal Supplements Market by Source

7.2 Australia Herbal Supplements Market by Form

7.3 Australia Herbal Supplements Market by Consumer

7.4 Australia Herbal Supplements Market by Application

7.5 Australia Herbal Supplements Market by Distribution Channel

8 New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market (2019-2035)

8.1 New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market by Source

8.2 New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market by Form

8.3 New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market by Consumer

8.4 New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market by Application

8.5 New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market by Distribution Channel

9 Regulatory Framework

10 Funding and Investment Analysis

10.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

10.2 Analysis by Type of Funding

10.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

10.4 Analysis by Leading Players

10.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

10.6 Analysis by Geography

11 Strategic Initiatives

11.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

11.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives

11.3 Analysis by Leading Players

11.4 Analysis by Geography

12 Supplier Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis, By Region

12.2 Company Profiles

12.2.1 Blackmores Limited

12.2.2 Vitaco Holdings Limited

12.2.3 Integria Healthcare

12.2.4 Sanserson

12.2.5 NZ Herbals

12.2.6 Phytomed

12.2.7 Deep Blue Health

12.2.8 Bioglan

12.3 Company Profile Analysis

12.3.1 Financial Analysis

12.3.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.3.4 Company News and Developments

12.3.5 Certifications

13 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

13.1 Overview

13.2 Potential Distributors

13.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment

14 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

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