Australia And New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Featuring Profiles Of Blackmores, Vitaco, Integria Healthcare, Sanserson, NZ Herbals, Phytomed, Deep Blue Health, Bioglan
Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market Share: Size, Outlook, Forecast Trends, and Growth Report (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Australia and New Zealand herbal supplements market is projected to expand from AUD 2.19 billion in 2025 to AUD 4.68 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.90% during 2026-2035. Growth is being supported by increasing health awareness, an aging population, demand for preventive healthcare products, and greater consumer interest in plant-based wellness solutions. Wider availability through pharmacies, drug stores, supermarkets, and online platforms is also improving product accessibility across the region.
Key Market Trends and Insights
- Adults remain the leading consumer group, supported by wellness, lifestyle, and preventive health trends. Immunity supplements are expected to lead the application segment as health-conscious consumers prioritize immune support. Australia accounted for more than 80% of regional revenue during the historical period and is expected to retain its market leadership. Demand for menopause, metabolic health, digestive health, cardiovascular health, sleep, and stress-support products continues to increase.
Health Concerns Support Market Expansion
High obesity rates are strengthening demand for herbal supplements associated with weight management and metabolic health. According to the Obesity Evidence Hub, approximately 65.8% of Australian adults were classified as overweight or obese in 2022-23. This prevalence is encouraging consumers to consider natural products as part of broader wellness and preventive health routines.
Chronic health conditions are also influencing purchasing decisions. The Heart Foundation reports that 1 in 6 Australians self-report living with cardiovascular disease, representing more than 4.5 million people or nearly 18% of the population. Alongside conventional care, growing awareness of cardiovascular, digestive, bone, joint, and metabolic health is creating opportunities for targeted herbal supplement formulations.
Immunity Supplements Positioned for Strong Growth
Applications covered by the report include body building supplements, weight loss supplements, digestive and heart supplements, immunity supplements, bone and joint supplements, beauty supplements, and other products. Immunity supplements are anticipated to secure a leading market share, driven by sustained consumer focus on immune health and the prevalence of autoimmune disorders.
The Australasian Society of Clinical Immunology and Allergy states that more than 80 related autoimmune disorders affect nearly 5% of people across Australia and New Zealand. This health burden, combined with demand for natural ingredients, is supporting product development and sales in the immunity category.
Menopause and Natural Wellness Products Gain Visibility
Demand for menopause and perimenopause supplements is rising as hormonal health receives greater public attention. A Senate inquiry in August 2024 highlighted increased social media advertising for herbal products targeting menopause symptoms. While scrutiny of product claims and regulatory compliance remains important, greater visibility has expanded consumer awareness and market interest.
Natural and self-managed wellness is another influential trend. In April 2024, the Australian Menopause Society reported that 75% of surveyed women self-prescribed herbal therapies for general well-being. Manufacturers that prioritize evidence-based formulations, transparent claims, quality assurance, and responsible consumer education are expected to be well positioned as regulatory and safety expectations evolve.
Regional and Competitive Outlook
Australia is forecast to remain the largest regional market due to higher healthcare spending, established retail networks, and strong demand for natural wellness products. New Zealand also presents growth opportunities, supported by domestic manufacturers, consumer familiarity with herbal products, and access to broader Asia-Pacific markets.
Leading companies analyzed in the report include Blackmores Limited, Vitaco Holdings Limited, Integria Healthcare, and Sanderson. Blackmores offers products addressing immunity, skin, digestive, and general wellness needs. Vitaco serves the market through brands such as Nutra-Life, Healtheries, Musashi, and Aussie Bodies, with recent portfolio development including Nutra-Life Lactose Digest.
Integria Healthcare supplies evidence-based botanical products through practitioner brands including MediHerb, Eagle, Eagle Clinical, and Eureka, supported by education, sustainability, and research-driven product development. Sanderson, a 100% New Zealand-owned company, provides supplements targeting sleep, stress, inflammation, and immunity while maintaining international GMP standards. Other participants include NZ Herbals, Phytomed, Deep Blue Health, and Bioglan.
Market Segmentation and Strategic Coverage
The report assesses the market by source, including leaves, barks, fruits and vegetables, roots, and other materials. Product forms include tablets, capsules, liquids, soft gels, powders, and other formats. Consumer categories cover adults, pediatric users, geriatric consumers, and pregnant women, while distribution analysis includes pharmacies and drug stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, other offline outlets, and online channels.
Competitive analysis covers investments, funding activity, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, regional expansion, technology adoption, and capacity enhancement. It also examines market drivers, emerging opportunities, restraints, unmet needs, and the strategic initiatives shaping the Australia and New Zealand herbal supplements industry through 2035.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Key Assumptions
1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Herbal Supplements Market Overview
3.1 Asia-Pacific Herbal Supplements Market
3.1.1 Asia-Pacific Herbal Supplements Market Historical Value (2019-2025)
3.1.2 Asia-Pacific Herbal Supplements Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)
3.2 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market
3.2.1 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market Historical Value (2019-2025)
3.2.2 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)
4 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market Landscape*
4.1 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market: Developers Landscape
4.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.1.2 Analysis by Company Size
4.1.3 Analysis by Region
4.2 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market: Product Landscape
4.2.1 Analysis by Source
4.2.2 Analysis by Form
5 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints
5.2 SWOT Analysis
5.2.1 Strengths
5.2.2 Weaknesses
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Threats
5.3 PESTEL Analysis
5.3.1 Political
5.3.2 Economic
5.3.3 Social
5.3.4 Technological
5.3.5 Legal
5.3.6 Environment
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Model
5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.4.5 Degree of Rivalry
5.5 Key Demand Indicators
5.6 Key Price Indicators
5.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
6 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market Segmentation (2019-2035)
6.1 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market (2019-2035) by Source
6.1.1 Leaves
6.1.2 Barks
6.1.3 Fruits and Vegetables
6.1.4 Roots
6.1.5 Others
6.2 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market (2019-2035) by Form
6.2.1 Tablets
6.2.2 Capsules
6.2.3 Liquid
6.2.4 Soft Gels
6.2.5 Powder
6.2.6 Others
6.3 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market (2019-2035) by Consumer
6.3.1 Adults
6.3.2 Pediatric
6.3.3 Geriatric
6.3.4 Pregnant Women
6.4 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market (2019-2035) by Application
6.4.1 Body Building Supplement
6.4.2 Weight Loss Supplement
6.4.3 Digestive & Heart Supplement
6.4.4 Immunity Supplement
6.4.5 Bone & Joint Supplement
6.4.6 Beauty Supplement
6.4.7 Others
6.5 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market (2019-2035) by Distribution Channel
6.5.1 Offline
6.5.1.1 Pharmacies & Drug Stores
6.5.1.2 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
6.5.1.3 Others
6.5.2 Online
6.6 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market (2019-2035) by Country
6.6.1 Australia
6.6.2 New Zealand
7 Australia Herbal Supplements Market (2019-2035)
7.1 Australia Herbal Supplements Market by Source
7.2 Australia Herbal Supplements Market by Form
7.3 Australia Herbal Supplements Market by Consumer
7.4 Australia Herbal Supplements Market by Application
7.5 Australia Herbal Supplements Market by Distribution Channel
8 New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market (2019-2035)
8.1 New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market by Source
8.2 New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market by Form
8.3 New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market by Consumer
8.4 New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market by Application
8.5 New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market by Distribution Channel
9 Regulatory Framework
10 Funding and Investment Analysis
10.1 Analysis by Funding Instances
10.2 Analysis by Type of Funding
10.3 Analysis by Funding Amount
10.4 Analysis by Leading Players
10.5 Analysis by Leading Investors
10.6 Analysis by Geography
11 Strategic Initiatives
11.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances
11.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives
11.3 Analysis by Leading Players
11.4 Analysis by Geography
12 Supplier Landscape
12.1 Market Share Analysis, By Region
12.2 Company Profiles
12.2.1 Blackmores Limited
12.2.2 Vitaco Holdings Limited
12.2.3 Integria Healthcare
12.2.4 Sanserson
12.2.5 NZ Herbals
12.2.6 Phytomed
12.2.7 Deep Blue Health
12.2.8 Bioglan
12.3 Company Profile Analysis
12.3.1 Financial Analysis
12.3.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
12.3.4 Company News and Developments
12.3.5 Certifications
13 Australia and New Zealand Herbal Supplements Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)
13.1 Overview
13.2 Potential Distributors
13.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment
14 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)
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